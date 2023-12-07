Specifications for the 2023 Land Rover Range Rover D350 Hse Swb (258Kw). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2023 Land Rover Range Rover D350 Hse Swb (258Kw) L460 My24 3.0L Diesel 4D Wagon
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|AWD
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|8 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Upper Large
|Tracking Front
|1702 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1704 mm
|Ground Clearance
|219 mm
|Wheelbase
|2997 mm
|Height
|1870 mm
|Length
|5052 mm
|Width
|2003 mm
|Kerb Weight
|2429 kg
|Gcm
|6850 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|3350 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|3500 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|80 L
|CO2 Emissions
|190 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Diesel
|Fuel Economy City
|7.2 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 6
|CO2 Extra
|165 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|232 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|190 g/km
|Engine
|Turbo Cdi
|Power RPM
|4000
|Torque RPM
|1500
|Maxiumum Torque
|700 Nm
|Makimum Power
|258 kW
|Front Tyre
|285/45 R22 114
|Rear Tyre
|285/45 R22 114
|Front Rim Size
|9.5 Ch +42.5
|Rear Rim Size
|9.5 Ch +42.5
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Electronic Air Suspension
|Rear Suspension
|Electronic Air Suspension
|Warranty Period
|60
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Rhs - Front Suspension Tower
|Compliance Location
|Lower Lh Side B-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Salka9Aw3Pa123456
|Country Manufactured
|England
Standard Features
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- 3D Surround Sound System
- Climate Control - 3 Zone
- Five Seat Interior
- Automatic Access Height
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Automatic Brake Hold
- Anti-lock Braking
- Apple Car Play
- Adaptive Cruise Control with Steering Assist
- Auto-deploying Door Handles
- Animated Directional Indicators
- Adaptive Dynamics
- Autonomous Emergency Braking
- Adaptive Off-Road Cruise Control
- Air Quality Sensor
- All Terrain Information Centre
- Android Auto
- Audio Streaming
- 22 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Body Coloured Roof
- Bright Metal Pedals
- Blind Spot Assist
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- Cabin Lighting
- Configurable Autolock
- Cabin Air Purification Pro
- Cornering Brake Control
- Condition Based Service System
- Centre Console with Armrest
- Carpet Floor Covering
- Carpet Floor Mats
- Cargo Cover
- Chrome Controls
- Cup Holders - Front & Rear
- Cargo Tie Down Hooks/Rings
- Child Seat - ISOFIX Anchorage System
- Configurable Single Point Entry
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio
- Driver & Passenger Armrests
- Dynamic All Wheel Steering
- Driver Condition Response
- Dynamic Stability Control
- Duo Tone Ebony/Perlino Headlining
- Electronic Air Suspension
- Emergency Brake Assist
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Easy Boot Loading
- ECO Mode
- Electrically Deployable Towbar
- Exterior Mirrors - Auto Dimming
- Engine Cover
- Electric Parking Brake
- Electric Power Steering
- Extra USB Socket/s
- Flush Fit Door Handles
- Fog Lights - Front
- Fog Lights - Rear
- Glovebox Compartment
- Grab Handles - Front & Rear
- Headlights - Auto On/Off Function
- Hill Descent Control
- Heated Rear Windshield
- Hill Start Assist
- High Mounted Rear Stop Light
- Hands-Free Smart Tailgate
- Head Up Display
- Headlight Washer System
- Interactive Driver Display
- Engine Immobiliser
- Keyless Entry
- Luggage/Cargo Area Light/s
- Laminated Front & Toughened Rear Glass
- Load Hooks
- Lane Keeping Assist
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Low Traction Launch
- Leather Upgrade - Extended
- Multi-media System with 13.1 inch Touch Screen
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Metal Treadplates with Branding
- Music Streaming
- Nickel Atlas Exterior Pack
- Non-heated Steering Wheel
- Non-heated Windscreen
- No Badge
- Non-smoking Package
- Open Differential
- Online Pack with Data Plan
- Occupant Protective system
- Pwr Fr Seats 20 Way - Vent, Heat F&R, Pwr Rec Rear
- Park Assist
- Power Adjustable Steering Column
- Power Child Locks
- Parking Distance Control Front & Rear
- Paddle Shifters on Steering Wheel
- Perimeter Alarm
- Pivi Pro - Connected
- Pixel LED Headlights with Signature DRL
- Power Mirror Fold, Heated & App Lights
- Power Mirrors With Indicators
- Power Windows With One-Touch Operation
- Power Windows - Anti-trap
- Rear Centre Armrest
- Rear Collision Monitor
- Remote Infotainment System
- Rear Lights - LED
- Rear Seat Entertainment System - Removed
- Roll Stability Control
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Rear Traffic Monitor
- Rear View Mirror - ClearSight
- Rear Wiper/Washer
- Side Airbags - Front Seats side
- Semi Aniline Leather Seats
- Seatbelt Buckles - Illuminated
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Storage Compartment - In Dash
- Storage Compartment Front Centre Armrest
- Surround Camera System - 3D
- Soft Door Close
- Panoramic Sunroof
- Special Veneer
- Sunvisors with Vanity Mirrors & Illumination
- Spare Wheel 22 inch
- Traction Control System
- Terrain Response 2
- Trailer Stability Control
- Traffic Sign Recognition & Adaptive Speed Limiter
- Twin Speed Transfer Box
- Torque Vectoring By Braking
- Towing Eyes - Front & Rear
- Trailer Wiring Preparation
- Unpainted Brake Calipers
- USB Input Socket
- Voice Control
- Ventilated Front Disc Brakes
- Ventilated Rear Disc Brakes
- Wireless Device Charger
- Wi-Fi Enabled with Data Plan
- Winter Wiper Park Position
Optional Extras
- Climate Control - 4 Zone - $2,210
- Activity Key - $920
- Aluminium Sill Guards Illuminated - Personalised - $890
- Anti Theft Wheel Nuts - $80
- 20 Inch Alloy Wheels
- 21 Inch Alloy Wheels
- 23 Inch Alloy Wheels - $2,600
- Alloy Wheels Special 21 Inch
- Alloy Wheels Special 22 Inch - $3,120
- Alloy Wheels Special 13 Inch - $5,200
- Black Brake Calipers - $800
- Black Painted Roof - $2,171
- Cargo Cover - Automatic - $225
- Cargo Net on Rear Seat - $364
- Convenience Pack - $1,780
- Configurable Programs - $980
- Digital LED H/lights/Signature DRL/Image Project - $2,200
- Domestic Plug Socket - $130
- Duo Tone Headlining
- Electronic Active Diff - Torque Vectoring Braking - $3,179
- Electronic Air Suspension with Dynamic Response - $5,687
- Electrically Heated Windscreen - $1,300
- Front Centre Console Refrigerator Compartment - $1,640
- Hot Climate Pack - $5,630
- Headlining Special - $680
- Heated Steering Wheel - $690
- Heated Washer Jets - $230
- Intrusion Sensor - $1,300
- Laminated Front & Rear Side Glass - $590
- Leather Upgrade - Extended - Full - $3,450
- Leather Upholstery Special
- Morzine Headlining - Ebony - $680
- Metallic Paint
- Metallic Paint Premium - $2,220
- Metallic Paint Special - $17,723
- Non-leather Steering Wheel
- No Towing
- Off Road Pack - Advanced - $8,760
- Pwr Fr Seats 24 Way - Clim, Mass, Exec Comf Rear - $16,000
- Pwr Fr Seats 24 Way - Clim, Mass, Exec Rear - $11,250
- Pwr Fr Sts 24 Way - Clim/Mass, Pwr Rec/Htd/Vent Rr - $3,600
- Power Assisted Doors - $3,700
- Power Blinds - Rear Doors - $1,000
- Privacy Glass - $999
- Premium Leather Upholstery
- Premium Mats - $377
- Premium Non-leather Upgrade
- Powered Tailgate Upper & Lower
- Premium Upgrade Interior Pack - $4,510
- Remote Park Assist - $806
- Rear Seat Entertainment System 11.4 inch - $6,850
- Secure Tracker - $1,330
- Secure Tracker Pro - $1,750
- Special Effect Paint - Satin - $26,596
- Shadow Exterior Pack - $1,830
- Signature Sound System - $8,180
- Smoke Pack - $130
- Solid Paint
- Panoramic Sunroof - Sliding - $850
- Premium Sound System
- Self-sealing Tyres - $500
- Special Veneer - Wood - $1,360
- Special Veneer - Gloss Black - $1,360
- SVO Special Effect Paint in Gloss finish - $22,160
- SVO Special Effect Paint in Satin finish
- SVO Ultra Metallic Paint in Gloss finish - $17,723
- SVO Ultra Metallic Paint in Satin finish - $22,160
- Special Veneer - Walnut - $680
- Spare Wheel 20 inch
- Spare Wheel 21 inch
- Spare Wheel 23 inch
- Spare Wheel - Space Saver/Temporary
- Tow Assist - Advanced - $850
- Tailgate Event Suite - $2,400
- Tailgate Event Suite with Leather Cushions - $3,800
- Tyre Pressure Monitoring System
- Tyre Repair System
- Versatile Loadspace Floor - $1,500
- Wood & Leather Steering Wheel - $1,030
- Windscreen - Solar Attenuating - $780
|Colour
|Family
|Type
|Price
|Ostuni Pearl White
|White
|Metallic Paint
|—
|Sanguinello Orange
|Orange
|SVO Ultra Metallic Paint in Gloss finish
|$17,723
|British Racing Green
|Green
|SVO Ultra Metallic Paint in Satin finish
|$22,160
|Charente Grey
|Grey
|Metallic Paint Premium
|$2,220
|Batumi Gold
|Yellow
|Metallic Paint Premium
|$2,220
|UNV Constellation Blue
|Blue
|SVO Ultra Metallic Paint in Gloss finish
|$17,723
|Amethyst Grey Purple
|Purple
|SVO Ultra Metallic Paint in Gloss finish
|$17,723
|Carpathian Grey
|Grey
|Metallic Paint Premium
|$2,220
|Icy White
|White
|Special Effect Paint - Satin
|$26,596
|Ethereal Frost Silver
|Silver
|SVO Ultra Metallic Paint in Satin finish
|$22,160
|UNV Icy White
|White
|SVO Special Effect Paint in Gloss finish
|$22,160
|Velocity Blue
|Blue
|SVO Ultra Metallic Paint in Satin finish
|$22,160
|Petrolix Blue
|Blue
|SVO Ultra Metallic Paint in Gloss finish
|$17,723
|Flux Silver
|Silver
|SVO Ultra Metallic Paint in Satin finish
|$22,160
|Sunset Gold
|Yellow
|SVO Ultra Metallic Paint in Satin finish
|$22,160
|Fuji White
|White
|Solid Paint
|—
|Ligurian Black
|Black
|SVO Ultra Metallic Paint in Satin finish
|$22,160
|Eiger Grey
|Grey
|Metallic Paint
|—
|Ionian Silver
|Silver
|SVO Ultra Metallic Paint in Satin finish
|$22,160
|UNV Ethereal Frost Silver
|Silver
|SVO Ultra Metallic Paint in Gloss finish
|$17,723
|Borasco Grey
|Grey
|Metallic Paint
|—
|UNV Flux Silver
|Silver
|SVO Ultra Metallic Paint in Gloss finish
|$17,723
|Varesine Blue
|Blue
|Metallic Paint
|—
|Tourmaline Brown
|Brown
|SVO Ultra Metallic Paint in Satin finish
|$22,160
|Hakuba Silver
|Silver
|Metallic Paint
|—
|Constellation Blue
|Blue
|SVO Ultra Metallic Paint in Gloss finish
|$17,723
|Belgravia Green
|Green
|Metallic Paint
|—
|UNV Ionian Silver
|Silver
|SVO Ultra Metallic Paint in Gloss finish
|$17,723
|Santorini Black
|Black
|Metallic Paint
|—
Current Land Rover Range Rover pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|P615 Sv Lwb (452Kw) 4D Wagon
|4.4L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$424,100
|P615 Sv Swb (452Kw) 4D Wagon
|4.4L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$377,800
|Phev P460E Hse Lwb (339Kw) 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$257,800
|P530 Hse Swb (390Kw) 4D Wagon
|4.4L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$278,000
|P615 Sv Lwb (452Kw) 4D Wagon
|4.4L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$426,000
|P615 Sv Swb (452Kw) 4D Wagon
|4.4L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$379,500
|Phev P460E Hse Lwb (339Kw) 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$259,000
|D350 Hse Swb (258Kw) 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Diesel, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$258,489
|P530 Hse Lwb 7 Seat (390Kw) 4D Wagon
|4.4L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$302,672
|P530 Hse Swb (390Kw) 4D Wagon
|4.4L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$290,338
|P615 Sv Lwb (452Kw) 4D Wagon
|4.4L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$443,436
|P615 Sv Swb (452Kw) 4D Wagon
|4.4L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$395,655
|Phev P460E Hse Swb (339Kw) 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$263,468
|Phev P460E Hse Lwb (339Kw) 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$270,880