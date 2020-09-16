Diesel version of hot Audi Q5 arrives November from $104,900

Quicker than petrol version

Turbo, electric compressor and mild-hybrid-equipped

Audi has marked the SQ5 TDI’s return to Australia with an edition ready to launch the hot diesel SUV this November.

The Audi SQ5 TDI Special Edition, as it’ll be known, will debut for $104,900 before on roads, pricing it close to four grand above the petrol version which originally replaced the diesel-only SQ5 range.

It’s reported that, as the name implies, the SQ5 Special Edition will debut the variant in limited numbers, but we’ve reached out to Audi for confirmation.

A few choice options are buried within that price increase over the TFSI version to justify the jump.

The TDI scores a black exterior styling package (worth $1430), as well as Matrix LED headlights ($1700), massage front seats ($700) and carbon inlays ($1500).

That’s $5330 worth of equipment.

Of course, the petrol-powered SQ5 has been on sale here in Australia for some time, featuring a 260kW, 500Nm version of Audi’s 3.0-litre V6 turbocharged petrol engine – and the very first SQ5 was, in fact, a diesel.

As with the petrol, Audi Australia has pumped the wheel size up to 21 inches over the European version’s 20-inch items.

They’ll mate to adaptive dampers and steel springs, with six-piston front brake calipers.

It’ll have all the things, too, with a V6 turbocharged diesel engine backed not only by an electric compressor and a mild hybrid system, but Audi’s new 48-volt electrical system, as well.

The updated SQ5 TDI will offer up 255kW of power and – more importantly – a serious 700Nm of torque from its 3.0-litre turbocharged V6 diesel.

Through an eight-speed transmission, its centre diff-equipped AWD system will send 60 per cent of drive to the rear end normally, and can fire up to 70 per cent rearwards if required.

While its most logical rivals are the Porsche Macan S and the Mercedes-AMG GLC43 in petrol guise, it’s a pretty unique proposition in diesel form.

The mild-hybrid system, meanwhile, will charge from the engine and via regenerative braking, and allow the SQ5 to coast for up to 40 seconds at a time. Its stop/start engine functionality, too, can operate at up to 22km/h.

A digital dashboard, all the active driver safety aids you can think of, large multimedia screen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, inductive phone charging and a Wi-Fi hotspot will feature on board the five-seat, five-door mid-sized SUV.

And despite carrying an extra 110kg, it's big draw will be a superior ADR fuel consumption figure compared to the petrol, with its 6.8-litres per 100km beating the TFSI's 8.7-litres on the combined cycle.