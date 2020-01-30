WhichCar
Powered by
  • WheelsWheels
  • MOTORMOTOR
  • 4X4 Australia4X4 Australia
  • Street MachineStreet Machine
  • Trade Unique CarsTrade Unique Cars

2020 Australian Motoring Awards gallery

31 Jan 2020 Car News

Here's all the glitz and glamour of the 2020 Australian Motoring Awards in picture form

Autralian Motoring Awards 2020

Last night saw the Australian motoring industry descend upon Flemington Racecourse to witness the 2020 Australian Motoring Awards. It's the night the Australian automotive has been waiting for, with WhichCar, Wheels, Motor and 4x4 Australia joining VIPs of the motoring industry to present four of the country's most coveted automotive awards.

Not even a trademark Melburnian heatwave could dampen the spirits of the 270-odd attendees, and the excitement levels stayed high from the moment the Jeep Wrangler leapt onto the stage as the winner of 4x4 Of The Year, right up until the Mercedes-Benz EQC - the 2020 Wheels Car Of The Year - rolled off, flanked by a wall of fireworks.

For a taste of what it was like to be there, and to view a ‘who's who’ of Australia's motoring media and industry, click through our gallery above.

 

The winners...

2020 Wheels Car of the Year

2020 WhichCar Style Award winner

The 2020 4x4 Of The Year is...

It's the 2020 Motor Performance Car of the Year!

Tune in to our social feeds to check out the party!

WhichCar FacebookInstagram

Wheels FacebookInstagram

Motor FacebookInstagram

4x4 Australia FacebookInstagram 

Read more

Quick Car Search

Search all new cars in Australia

  1. News

1 / 71 The main room at the AMAs