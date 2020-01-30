2020 Australian Motoring Awards gallery

Last night saw the Australian motoring industry descend upon Flemington Racecourse to witness the 2020 Australian Motoring Awards. It's the night the Australian automotive has been waiting for, with WhichCar, Wheels, Motor and 4x4 Australia joining VIPs of the motoring industry to present four of the country's most coveted automotive awards.

Not even a trademark Melburnian heatwave could dampen the spirits of the 270-odd attendees, and the excitement levels stayed high from the moment the Jeep Wrangler leapt onto the stage as the winner of 4x4 Of The Year, right up until the Mercedes-Benz EQC - the 2020 Wheels Car Of The Year - rolled off, flanked by a wall of fireworks.

For a taste of what it was like to be there, and to view a ‘who's who’ of Australia's motoring media and industry, click through our gallery above.

The winners...

