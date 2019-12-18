Hyundai has shared pricing and specs information on the updated i30 hatchback as it readies for battle in Australia’s small hatch segment in the coming weeks.

Sporting a new face and slicker interior, the big news is the updated third-generation i30 prunes its engine line-up of diesel power and sticks with two petrol powertrains, while broadening the standard equipment list that complements an updated interior.

The five-door, five-seat hatch coming here misses out on the engines Hyundai will offer over in Europe, including a turbo 1.0-litre and 1.5-litre, as well as a mild-hybrid 1.5–litre non-turbo petrol motor.

This is due to production limitations with Australian i30s built in South Korea, while the omitted engines are fitted in Hyundai's Czech Republic factory and destined for European markets.

Local price and features

The increase in equipment has inflated the price on the base model, which has dropped the Go name, to $23,420 before on roads. This now lifts it above the Elantra and closer to rivals like the premium-focused Corolla.



That’s almost three grand more expensive than the Go but now also includes Hyundai’s SmartSense safety pack to justify the difference, comprising forward collision assist, lane keeping assist and smart cruise control with driver attention warning.

Also included are 16-inch alloys, an electric park brake, reversing sensors and front LED indicators, as well as a rear arm rest with cup holders and power folding door mirrors.



The hatchback also features two ISOFIX child seat anchor points on the outboard rear seats, as well as top tether points across the whole rear bench.

Entry level variants are powered by Hyundai’s well-known 2.0-litre petrol four driving the front wheels and can be optioned with a six-speed automatic for an extra $2000, while the auto is fitted exclusively to the Active and Elite trims.

| READ How brands tune new car suspension for Aussie roads

The i30 Active commands another $1500 on top of the base car with an automatic (totalling $26,920), adding key features such as 17-inch alloys, leather seats while also upgrading to a the same 8.0-inch LCD instrument cluster and front LED indicators as the base i30.

Interestingly, it drops satellite navigation and digital radio but retains smartphone connectivity with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay systems.

Add $3300 on top of an Active and you'll arrive at the i30 Elite, the most expensive 2.0-litre atmo model that costs $30,220 before on-roads. It brings a new, larger 10.25-inch multimedia display in the centre console and an Infinity premium sound system.

The baby N

But at the new i30 Elite's price point, buyers can emulate Hyundai’s sportiest offering with the N-Line hatch, styled on the full-blown N variant which has also been recently updated and is due to arrive early next year.

Unlike the standard car, the N-Line range foregoes the standard i30’s new cascading grille and carries over its exterior.

But it still suffers price increases on both the standard N-Line and N-Line Premium variants, justified by the new standard digital cluster, as well as LED headlights and the larger touchscreen in Premium cars.

As well as this, Hyundai has added the six-speed manual transmission to the N-Line Premium trim, while its 1.6-litre turbo four remains available with a seven-speed dual clutch ’box.

2020 Hyundai i30 retail pricing:

