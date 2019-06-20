The 2020 Mitsubishi Mirage has arrived in Australia with a fresh face, new tech and revised interior to challenge the Kia Picanto’s dominance over Australia’s micro-car segment.

Now available in Mitsubishi showrooms, the facelifted Mirage takes off where its predecessor left off as one of the most affordable new cars on the market, with the entry-level ES manual retailing for $14,990.

Mitsubishi Mirage LS

That's $1000 more than the previous model, which is reasonable considering the update brings the eight-year-old sixth-generation Mirage a fresh interior fit-out, and - for the first time - autonomous emergency braking, an infotainment system and a reversing camera.

Like its recently facelifted ASX small-SUV sibling, the new look is framed around the brand's ‘Dynamic Shield’ front design language, re-sculpted rear-end, and LED combination lamps at each end, which combine to help cure Mitsubishi’s baby hatch of its chronic blandness.

Inside, the 2020 Mirage gains fresh dashboard layout built around a 7.0-inch touchscreen with support for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Mitsubishi says it has also improved interior quality and comfort, with softer front armrests, and ‘sporty' seat designs.

Safety tech includes low-speed auto braking, which Mitsubishi calls Forward Collision Mitigation System that prevents or reduces the severity of a collision at city speeds, while the range-topping Mirage LS has lane departure warning.

The frugal 57kW/100Nm 1.2-litre three-cylinder petrol engine carries over from the previous model with the ES having a choice of five-speed manual gearbox or CVT auto, and the LS CVT only.

Mitsubishi Mirage ES

The Mirage is available in seven colours with White the only standard option, with metallic and pearl paints attracting a $740 premium.

Standard features

The entry-level ES comes standard with a five-speed manual gearbox, with the CVT auto costing an additional $1500.

Standard kit includes:

7” smartphone touchscreen audio

Bluetooth connectivity

Apple CarPlay/ Android Auto

Reversing camera

Autonomous emergency braking

Ambient temperature display

Black cloth seats

14-inch steel wheels

Daytime running lamps

Hill-start assist

The Mirage LS retails for $17,490 and gains:

Single zone climate control

Contrasting cloth trim

15” alloy wheels

Cruise control

Privacy glass

Lane Departure Warning (LDW)

LED headlamps

Fog lamps

Automatic high beam

LED daytime running lamps

LED rear combination lamps

Mitsubishi Australia will be hoping this latest incarnation of its sole-surviving passenger car in will be able to peg back segment dominance that peaked in 2016 with 36.2 percent market share against a wider field that included the then-new Picanto and Fiat 500, and now discontinued models including the Holden Spark, Nissan Micra and Suzuki Celerio.

2020 Mitsubishi Mirage pricing (RRP)

Mirage ES manual - $14,990

Mirage ES CVT - $16,490

Mirage LS CVT - $17,490

Mitsubishi has set drive away pricing for $1500 above RRP, which includes on-road costs and, for the LS, metallic or pearl paint.

