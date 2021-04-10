Haval Australia has announced the long-awaited replacement for its H2 model, the Jolion, has just arrived on Australian shores.

Today the car company revealed further details for the 2021 Jolion. This story has been updated to reflect those new details.

According to the Chinese manufacturer, the Jolion Launch Edition (LE) will initially only be available in two variants – the mid-grade Lux and range-topping Ultra – and limited to just 300 units on sale in Australia.

The new 2021 Haval Jolion LE will be priced from $27,990 driveaway for the mid-spec Lux variant, with the range-topping Jolion Ultra LE coming in at $30,990 driveaway.

Completely new from the ground up, and like its larger sibling the new H6, the Jolion sits on the company's new global light-weight modular platform which aims to provide a more refined and enjoyable driving experience.

On the outside, the mid-spec Lux sports 17-inch alloy wheels, LED headlights, day-time running lights and foglamps, as well as roof rails on top.

Moving to the interior, the tech inside the new Jolion includes; a 10.25-inch touchscreen display, Apple CarPlay, a 360 degree camera and an electronic anti-glare rear-view mirror.

For comfort, the LE also comes with Comfort Tek seats, a six-way adjustable driver’s seat, heated front seats and dual zone climate control.

With a wheelbase of 2700mm, length of 4472mm and width of 1841mm (making it 140mm longer wheelbase, 137mm longer overall, and 27mm wider than the outgoing H2), Haval hopes the Jolion will stand out in a competitive market by offering a large SUV for the cost of a small one and make a significant contribution to growing the GWM brand Down Under.

Power is delivered to the front wheels by a reworked 1.5 litre turbo petrol engine producing 110kW and 210Nm mated to a seven-speed dual clutch transmission.

The new model also offers four different drive modes – standard, eco, sport and snow. Cosmetically it features a chrome grille finish with horizontal accents to create a bold, premium impression which the company hopes will differentiate it visually from future models.

While both variants feature camera-based fatigue monitoring and a seven-inch colour LED instrument cluster as standard, only the top-of-the-range Ultra scores wireless charging, a head-up display, and a 12.3-inch touchscreen display.

In addition the Ultra wears 18-inch alloy wheels and features a panoramic sunroof.

The Haval Jolion LE also comes with a suite of safety systems as standard across the range which includes autonomous emergency braking, lane departure warning, lane keep assist, blind-spot monitoring, adaptive cruise control, traffic sign recognition and rear cross traffic alert.

Produced in GWM's new state-of-the-art production facility in Taizhou, near Shanghai, the Jolion is an important strategic model in realising the company's international growth ambitions.

GWM Australia Head of Marketing & Communications, Steve Maciver, said: "There's certainly a lot happening at GWM at the moment. To now confirm the arrival of the all-new Haval Jolion, hot on the heels of the all-new H6, is indicative of the progress that our brand is making. With two brand new SUV options that are loaded with technology, safety and value, there has never been a better time for buyers to consider Haval."

With contemporary styling both inside and out, the all-new Haval Jolion is the second of the new Haval SUV line-up to be conceived by world-renowned designer Phil Simmons.

All models come with a seven-year, unlimited km warranty and five years roadside assist.

First deliveries of demonstrator models are now making their way to dealer showrooms around the country.