Honda has made running changes to the 2021 CR-V medium SUV range which sees it become more expensive, yet with more standard equipment than the outgoing model.

It also receives some refreshed styling (if you’ll believe Honda), while wireless charging and a hands-free power tailgate are now standard on select variants.

Honda has also made its Honda Sensing active safety package available across a wider band of variants, now standard on all VTi cars powered by the 1.5-litre turbocharged engine.

However, only a single variant is not powered by that engine; the entry-level Vi and its 2.0-litre four-cylinder engine.

Power outputs stay the same across the range. The 2.0-litre four-cylinder naturally-aspirated engine produces 113kW/189Nm and the 1.5-litre turbocharged engine outputs 140kW/240Nm. All cars are equipped with a continuously variable transmission (CVT).

A new naming scheme is also in use. Vi (non-turbo) and VTi (turbo) now refers to whether the car is turbocharged; X, L and LX refers to trim level; a ‘7’ denotes a seven-seat version; and an AWD suffix refers to the drivetrain.

Honda has blamed currency fluctuations and extra standard equipment as reasons for the price rises, with the base model Vi car now $2200 more expensive than before at $30,490. Price rises continue as you go up through rest of the range as well.

Standard across all cars now is a dual-zone climate control system and a 7.0-inch infotainment screen with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

Bumper redesigns, trim enhancements and blacked-out taillights are among some of the styling differences, while new wheel designs also feature dependent on model grade.

Two new colours (Ignite Red and Cosmic Blue metallics) join the existing palette and Honda says no additional charge for pearlescent or metallic effects.

All variants benefit from a redesigned centre console which Honda says now features improved storage space and easier access to ports. The new ‘affordable luxury’ VTi L AWD grade features leather-appointed seats, power-adjustable driver’s seat and heated front seats.

The first cars of the updated 2021 CR-V range will start arriving in August, ahead of an ‘official' on-sale date of September 1.

2021 Honda CR-V Australian pricing

Honda CR-V Vi - $30,490

Honda CR-V VTi - $33,490

Honda CR-V VTi 7 - $35,490

Honda CR-V VTi X - $35,990

Honda CR-V VTi L AWD - $40,490

Honda CR-V VTi L7 - $43,490

Honda CR-V VTi LX AWD - $47,490

All prices mentioned before on-road costs.