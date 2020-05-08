2021 Lamborghini Huracán STO Australian pricing and features confirmed

The 2021 Lamborghini Huracán STO officially has a sticker price for Aussie consumers, and it’s as large as the car is powerful – $569,000.

Based on the Italian automaker’s Huracán Super Trofeo and GT3 race cars, the homologation special is the lightest, most honed version of the mid-engined model ever created.

Tipping the scales at a mere 1339kg, the STO is 43 kilograms lighter than its closest predecessor, the Huracán Performante.

Lamborghini has achieved this significant weight saving, firstly, by ditching the driven front axles, which will always save weight.

But the road-going race car has also been adorned with several bespoke exterior and interior components, such as titanium rear-wheel arches, magnesium wheels, carbon-fibre-reinforced plastic body panels, and a single-piece carbon fibre clamshell bonnet.

There’s also a completely bespoke rear bumper that looks uncannily similar to the one found on the GT3 car, with massive gaps on either side exposing huge Bridgestone Potenza Sport 305/30 R20 rear tyres that have been specially homologated for the STO.

The giant holes in the bumper are there for the same reason as the new, equally large carbon fibre swan neck rear spoiler and rear-mounted shark fin – downforce. The STO has a lot of downforce.

To be more precise, when the supercar is travelling 280km/h, Lamborghini claims there’s a whopping 450kg of extra weight running over the car.

It’s this amount of downforce that has slightly stifled the STO's top speed, which is now rated at 310km/h, 10 clicks less than the standard Huracán RWD’s Vmax.

But, while the top speed may be slightly down, the race-ready supercar’s 0-100km/h time certainly isn’t, completing the sprint in 3.0 seconds.

The wick has also been turned up on the naturally aspirated 5.2-litre V10, which produces a heady 470kW and 565Nm.

This thunderous oomph is sent to the rear wheels via a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission that interacts through column-mounted carbon fibre paddle shifters.

Inside, there are no carpets on the floor, just bare carbon fibre, which is also the case for the single-piece door cards.

Sound deadening has also been removed from the car, which will surely make for one of the more theatrical cabin experiences, especially when combined with the carbon ram-air scoop that sits on top of the roof, feeding oxygen to the fire-breathing V10.

The Sant'Agata supercar is on sale now in Australia, and like all Lamborghinis, the STO will come with a three-year/unlimited-kilometre warranty.

MORE: Huracan stories

MORE: All Lamborghini stories

