Snapshot

Second iteration of Inspiration Series scores new wing and wheels

Prices start at just under $220,000

Available in V6 hybrid and V8 form

Lexus has returned its Inspiration Series for the LC500 and LC500h range in extremely limited numbers, with prices starting from $219,393 and $219,553 respectively.

The pricing reflects a $25,000 premium over the standard LC range and a $14,000 jump from the first Inspiration Series model that appeared in late 2019 as a special edition limited to "fewer than 10 units".

4

The biggest change has come from the exterior of the car as Lexus has developed a new carbon-fibre rear wing for the Inspiration Series, in partnership with air race pilot, Yoshihide Muroya.

Lexus claim the revised wing isn't there merely for show, or to add extreme motorsport levels of downforce, but rather to reduce drag and help enhance ride comfort in the LC while maintaining the same front-to-rear balance of the standard car.

Bespoke 21-inch, ten-spoke alloys fill the guards, finished in black to reflect some of the other darkened highlights on the Inspiration Series, found on the front grille surround and headlights.

4

Prospective buyers of the Inspiration Series have three paint options – White Nova, Sonic Silver and Onyx, the lighter two of which will contrast the black highlights around the car.

Stepping into the cabin, special Inspiration Series carbon-fibre scuff plates welcome its occupants, while the interior materials get a generous dose of Alcantara to the steering wheel, door and centre console panels as well as the inserts on the revised leather seats, said to provide 18 per cent more hip support than before.

4

Power and torque figures remained unchanged from the standard LC models, with 351kW/540Nm in the V8 LC500 and a combined 264kW coming from the V6 hybrid in the LC500h being put to the rear wheels through a limited-slip differential.

The Inspiration Series variants benefit from changes made to the LC range last year, both having an update to their transmission tuning with sharper response for the 10-speed auto in the 500, and 4-speed auto with six-speed CVT in the 500h.

Suspension geometry and stiffness was revised too with new dampers, springs and roll bars all round to enhance the driving feel over the previous LC.

The LC Inspiration Series, limited to fewer than five units, is available as an order-only model through Lexus dealers.