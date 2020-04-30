The Nissan X-Trail medium SUV has been updated for the 2021 model year, a refresh that will see it through until the all-new model arrives in 2022.

The update sees the X-Trail become the latest Nissan model to score Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, which is standard across the range and viewed through a 7.0-inch touchscreen with updated graphics. Voice recognition is also included.

The X-Trail ST and TS grades also gain digital radio, which was already available in the upper-spec ST-L and Ti.

Meanwhile, the ST-L sees its alloy-wheel size grow from 17- to 18-inches, while it and the range-topping Ti gains an intelligent driver alert system that, at speeds above 60km/h, uses steering sensors to detect erratic driving and audibly warns the driver and advises they take a break.

MORE How the Nissan X-Trail changed my mind about SUVs

Prices have gone up between $475 and $675 across the range, according to information sent to dealers that has been leaked on the internet.

Apart from new alloy wheel designs, there are no aesthetic changes compared to the 2020 X-Trail.

It also retains the same powertrain line-up, which includes 2.0-litre or 2.5-litre petrol engines with a choice of 2WD or AWD. The 2.0-litre turbo diesel AWD also remains but only in the mid-spec TS variant, with the range-topping TL deleted from the range.

All variants but the entry-level ST 2.0-litre petrol manual come with a continuously variable transmission.

The range still includes two seven-seat versions that come with either ST or ST-L spec grades.

This will be the final instalment of the third-generation T32 X-Trail, which first went on sale in Australia in April 2014 and received a significant upgrade in May 2017.

It will be replaced by the fourth-generation Nissan X-Trail in 2022, which will usher in new looks inside and out, new tech, a bunch of added safety gear and a more powerful 2.5-litre four-cylinder engine set to produce 135kW/245Nm.

TWIN TEST Nissan X-Trail v Honda CR-V

The interior will be one of the most impressive aspects of the new car, showing off a completely redesigned cabin that features a new dash design, centre console, a new 9.0-inch infotainment screen, with higher-spec models gaining a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and a head-up display.

MY21 Nissan X-Trail pricing

X-Trail variant 2021

Price 2020

Price ST 2.5L manual 2WD $30,665 $30,040 ST 2.5L 2WD $32,665 $32,040 ST 7-seat 2.5L 2WD $34,265 $33,640 ST 2.5L AWD $34,665 $34,040 TS 2.5L diesel AWD $37,465 $36,840 ST-L 2.5L 2WD $38,525 $37,850 ST 7-seat 2.5L 2WD $40,125 $39,450 ST-L 2.5L AWD $40,525 $39,850 TI 2.5L AWD $45,965 $45,490

All listed prices exclude on-road costs.