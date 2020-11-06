The new 2021 Porsche 911 GT3 will be unveiled on February 16, but the German icon has spent the past week drip-feeding fans with shadowy preview images and video.

This latest set of teasers shows the new model sitting in a dark garage, but tweaking the photo reveals a more detailed look at the coupe’s large rear wing.

Porsche hasn’t officially identified the new 911 variant as the GT3, but the timing and details line up with earlier confirmed plans – and spy photos that have surfaced over the past year.

Thanks to a shotgun ride in a prototype of the new model last year, we already know the new GT3 will develop around 375kW of power – marking an increase of about 8kW depending on the final figure – and still without any turbocharging.

Another interesting detail is the switch up front from MacPherson struts to double wishbones, ensuring – according to Porsche’s GT division boss Andreas Preuninger – advantages in camber stiffness and precision.

“Our mid-engined competitors have had double wishbones for a long time but it wasn’t possible on the old 911 platform,” Preuninger told us in November.

For more on the new GT3, catch our ride-along review here, and watch for the big unveil on February 16.

