Changes are on the way for the 2021 Renault Koleos medium SUV, headlined by a price rise for higher-spec variants and extra equipment for the range-topping Zen specification.

The three-strong range kicks off with the five-seat, five-door Koleos Life for $32,990 (before on-road costs) as before, though the mid-tier Koleos Zen is now $36,790 and range hero Koleos Intens is now $43,290, representing a $300 increase for both.

A Renault spokesperson attributed the price increase to changes in equipment and fluctuating exchange rates.

Changes are mostly reserved for the Intens top-spec, though both the Life and Zen benefit from added LED headlights with automatic high beam.

The Intens now ships with black Nappa leather upholstery, memory and massage function for the driver’s seat, dynamic indicators, LED reversing lights, side mirror tilt when reversing, a seat base extension for front row pews and hill descent control for the all-wheel drive variant (only available on Intens).

There are no changes to the 126kW/226Nm 2.5-litre naturally-aspirated four-cylinder engine that’s shared with the Nissan X-Trail, which sends power to the front wheels of all three model grades via a continuously-variable transmission.

All-wheel drive is available on for the Intens range-topper and costs an additional $2500.

Apart from the equipment changes mentioned above, the range’s equipment boasts are as follows.

Aall Koleos variants score a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment unit with Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, reversing camera with rear parking sensors, ISOFIX baby seat mounts, keyless entry and 17-inch alloy wheels.

On top of that, the Koleos Zen adds satellite navigation, front parking sensors, synthetic leather upholstery, heated front seats and easy-folding rear seats.

In addition to the all previous equipment and the added 2021 inclusions, the Koleos Intens gets a larger 8.7-inch infotainment screen with Bose sound system, ventilated seats, a panoramic sunroof and a powered boot release.

The Koleos range continues to be serviced by a five-year/unlimited-kilometre warranty, five years of roadside assistance if serviced at a Renault dealer and five years of capped price servicing.

The updated lineup will hit Australian dealerships from March 2021.

2021 Renault Koleos Australian pricing

Koleos Life - $32,990

Koleos Zen - $36,790

Koleos Intens FWD - $43,290

Koleos Intens AWD - $45,790

All prices exclude on-road costs