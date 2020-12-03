2021 Subaru Outback recalled for camera fix

A second recall notice for the new-generation 2021 Subaru Outback has hit the Australian Competition & Consumer Commission’s Product Safety Australia website, to address a fault with the vehicle’s stereo camera system.

This notice follows the issuing of a recall for 256 examples of the the new Outback in March, regarding the new SUV’s electronic brake booster. You can read more on that issue here.

Subaru Australia first made contact with owners for the brake booster recall in early March, and the company has confirmed with WhichCar today that owners have likewise already been contacted for this latest notice.

The newer recall centres on the Outback’s autonomous emergency braking technology, specifically the dual cameras mounted atop the windscreen, in front of the interior rear-view mirror.

According to the notice, the stereo camera system in 1982 examples of the new Outback could confuse or “mis-recognise” roadside objects, and/or miscalculate the travelling direction of an oncoming vehicle.

In the event of either software bug striking, the Outback could unexpectedly activate its pre-collision braking system.

The company says the likelihood of these symptoms occurring is low, but it is nonetheless contacting owners of affected vehicles to arrange an update to the software that controls these features.

The process takes 120 minutes, and will be carried out without charge.

Owners can visit www.subaru.com.au/retailers to find their preferred Subaru Retailer.

For further information, contact your nearest Subaru Dealership or the Subaru Customer Relations Team on 1800 226 643 (Monday to Friday, 8:30am – 5pm AEST).

