Australian pricing and details for the updated 2021 Toyota Camry range have been announced, previewing a set of four hybrid variants and only one petrol offering ahead of an April 2021 on-sale date.

Toyota says the line-up rationalisation reflects the strong appeal and sales of the previous-generation Camry Hybrid, which accounted for 70 per cent of the large sedan’s sales.

Read next 2021 Toyota Camry will get more power and an eight-speed auto, but drops the V6

A revised 2.5-litre four-cylinder hybrid powertrain will feature, as well as tweaked styling to the front end, a new dash design and improved Toyota Safety Sense driver assistance technology.

The local 2021 Camry line-up kicks off with the Ascent, which also uses a new 2.5-litre ‘Dynamic Force’ four-cylinder engine and eight-speed auto transmission combination, though with no hybrid assistance.

The Ascent's engine outputs 152kW while returning a claimed combined-cycle fuel consumption of 6.8L/100km.

The remainder of the range features a 2.5-litre Atkinson-cycle petrol engine that works in conjunction with a pair of electric generators to deliver a maximum output of 155kW. These engines are paired with a continuously variable transmission (CVT).

Toyota says these hybrid variants use 4.2L/100km for Ascent and Ascent Sport grades, with 4.5L/100km for SL and 4.7L/100km for SX.

You’ll recognise the 2021 model by its redesigned grille and front bumper styling. Inside, a redesigned dash now incorporates a large 9.0-inch touchscreen (Ascent gets 7.0-inch) with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto capability.

New safety features are offered as standard, including road sign assist, emergency steering assist and intersection turn assistance. This builds upon kit that was already offered on the pre-facelift Camry including autonomous emergency braking with pedestrian and cyclist detection, adaptive cruise control, lane trace assist and auto high beam.

Each Camry variant (including base-spec Ascent) receives LED lights, alloy wheels and a reversing camera.

Stepping up to the Ascent Sport unlocks dual-zone climate control, keyless entry and start and satellite navigation with a 9.0-inch touchscreen display, blind spot monitor with rear cross-traffic alert and parking sensors.

The SX builds upon that with sportier accents by adding sports leather-accented front seats, 19-inch alloy wheels, sports suspension and paddle shifters.

Top-spec Camry SL offers a ‘luxurious’ specification with heated and ventilated front seats, electric boot opening, head-up display, electrochromatic interior mirror, panoramic roof, panoramic view monitor and a nine-speaker JBL audio system.

The 2021 Toyota Camry will begin arriving in dealerships from April 2021.

2021 Toyota Camry pricing

Ascent 2.5 petrol automatic - $30,990

Ascent 2.5 hybrid CVT - $33,490

Ascent Sport 2.5 hybrid CVT - $36,260

SX 2.5 hybrid CVT - $39,190

SL 2.5 hybrid CVT - $46,990

