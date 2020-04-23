2021 Toyota GR Yaris Rallye on sale in Australia

The 2021 Toyota GR Yaris Rallye is now on sale Down Under, and it’s offering a suite of performance parts that should propel it to the front of the hot hatch market.

Chief among the new bits of kit are a pair of Torsen limited-slip differentials that sit over the front and rear axle, providing better traction and power management as well as increased dynamic prowess on track.

The Rallye’s suspension has also been tweaked by the boffins at Gazoo Racing, now sitting lower and stiffer on the road thanks to harder springs and bigger anti-roll bars.

Gone are the normal 18-inch wheels found on the regular GR Yaris, in their place, Toyota has adorned the hotter hatch with a set of 10-spoke lightweight 18-inch BBS forged alloy wheels shod in Michelin Pilot Sport 4S tyres measuring 225/40ZR18.

The aggressive front fascia of the Rallye also accommodates improved front brake ducting, which will help provide extended braking performance.

Powering the Rallye is the same 1.6-litre single-scroll turbocharged three-cylinder petrol engine found in the standard GR Yaris.

The hot triple produces 200kW and 370Nm, and thanks to the trick AWD system and slick-shifting six-speed manual with rev-matching, the Yaris can sprint from 0-100km/h in 5.2 seconds, topping out at a limited 230km/h.

Inside, the track-honed hatch gets synthetic leather-accented sports front seats with hugging bolsters, red stitching and perforated Ultrasuede inserts.

Each of the special edition hatches will also score a uniquely numbered GR Yaris Rallye plaque, which will sit on the centre console. An additional Rallye badge will also feature on the rear.

Other standard features of the interior include dual-zone climate control, keyless entry and start, an eight-speaker JBL audio system, and an advanced infotainment system with seven-inch touchscreen display.

The Rallye has also been fitted with Toyota Safety Sense technologies including autonomous emergency braking, intersection assistance, adaptive cruise control, lane-trace assist and road-sign assist.

Other standard safety features include emergency steering assist, auto high beam, blind-spot monitoring, a digital head-up display, six airbags and a reversing camera.

The GR Yaris Rallye, unlike its regular sibling, only comes in one colour – a unique Frosted White crystal pearl paint. Painted red brake calipers are also standard.

With the Rallye now hitting showrooms Down Under, the first 200 customers to put down deposits on the track-ready model will pay a special introductory price of $56,200 driveway.

For all those who buy in after that, be prepared to pay $54,500 plus on-road costs for the hardcore GR Yaris.

