2021 Toyota Yaris Ascent Sport long-term review

Update #1

Date: January 20, 2021

ODO: 2172

Km driven: 642

Fuel consumption: 6.0L/100km

The new Toyota Yaris has grown up and spawned children, with ‘Yaris’ now encompassing a family of vehicles which the Japanese manufacturer insists has something for everyone.

Whether you go for the normal Toyota Yaris hatchback, step up to the adventurous Toyota Yaris Cross small SUV or are after outright lap times with the GR Yaris hot hatch – Toyota’s new advertising line suggests “Small now has it all.”

I’ll be putting that claim to the test over the next three months. I will start off with a base specification Toyota Yaris Ascent Sport manual to determine whether the Yaris still represents a good first car purchase - especially considering the rise in price over its previous generation. For those unaware, Toyota bumped the price of some new-gen Yaris variants by as much as a third, but more on that later.

After the entry-level Yaris Ascent, I’ll move to the range-topping Yaris Cross Urban AWD to see how well that model performs as an urban SUV, before spending some time in the high-performance GR Yaris hot hatch.

For now, allow me to introduce the $22,130 (before on-road costs) Yaris Ascent Sport manual.

Disregarding the eye-catching $500 Electric Green paint scheme reminiscent of a promo-car, our Yaris is as barebones as they come, featuring the non-hybrid 1.5-litre engine attached to a six-speed manual gearbox.

On its release in late 2020, the current Yaris generated much criticism for its rise in price.

The small car was traditionally a go-to for young Australians, sporting a sub-$20k price and enough tech and safety to keep mum and dad happy.

This time around, Toyota has priced the Yaris from $22,130 up to a Corolla-touching $32,100 for the range-topping Yaris ZR Hybrid.

Toyota’s website lists our Yaris as $26,431 driveaway. There’s no one singular reason for the considerable price hike (the Yaris Ascent Sport's list price is now $6740 more expensive than its predecessor), with Toyota insisting this is what it costs to bring this type of car to market in Australia these days.

Toyota also points out the relative high level of passive and active safety equipment which comes as standard, including adaptive cruise control, front-centre airbags, lane-keep assist, autonomous emergency braking (AEB) and a driver-assist system that can automatically detect and brake to avoid pedestrians and cars at intersections.

That's a higher level of kit as standard than is offered on rival Volkswagen Polo, which equips six airbags and rather than eight in the Yaris, and can only boast AEB as standard from the Yaris' list. The Mazda 2 does get closer, packing blind-spot monitoring, rear-cross traffic alert, lane-keep assist and AEB as standard.

However, the VW Polo ($19,290) and Mazda 2 ($20,990) are more affordable.

But few other goodies are included on the inside to explain the small hatchback’s price rise. There’s a 7.0-inch infotainment screen with Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, digital radio, one-touch power windows, auto headlights with LED daytime running lamps and comfortable-but-drab black cloth upholstery.

The Ascent Sport spec can only be powered by a new 1.5-litre naturally-aspirated three-cylinder engine with 88kW/145Nm. Toyota says the six-speed manual car returns a 5.4L/100km consumption, though I’ve been seeing 6.0L/100km on a combined cycle so far.

Its 40-litre fuel tank is pretty cheap to refuel though, and the range indicator suggests nearly 600km from a tank.

I’ve not ventured too far with the Yaris just yet, but it is immediately apparent that its small stature shines around town. It’s joyously simple to reverse park into tight spots because it is less than 4m long and has a high-definition reversing camera. The feather-light steering is direct and responsive for suburban duties.

I can level no complaints at the Yaris’s suspension tune thus far, with the small car remaining composed over big speed humps and rolling over potholes without a fuss. It tends to jitter over some of the minor imperfections in Melbourne’s roads, though I’m keen to take it further afield to investigate further.

While frugal, the powertrain isn’t especially inspiring to rev out and the manual shift isn’t the most forgiving to execute. The bite point is right at top of the clutch’s travel making it hard to time the perfect take off.

The cabin mightn’t have too many bells and whistles, but it’s proving a functional and comfortable place to spend time. There’s a number of neat storage spots around the shifter for phone, keys and wallets, while the door bins are large enough for big water bottles and other loose items.

However, there is no centre console bin to hide valuables once you leave the car.

The sound system is perfectly enjoyable for a small car, though the Bluetooth annoyingly does take some time to reconnect upon re-entry.

I've even given the 270-litre boot a quick workout fitting in a few appliances. It's not as commodious as some rivals (VW Polo has 351 litres and Kia Rio has 325 litres) but the seats can fold mostly flat in a 60:40 fashion and the handy false floor can make loading in heavier items easier.

So far it’s stacking up as a nice entry-level small car, though whether it truly justifies its $26K-plus price remains to be seen.

I’ll have driven the Yaris further in the next update to speak on the powertrain, and I’m also looking to get some seat time in the second row to see how back seat passengers fare.