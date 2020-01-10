Toyota has revealed the cost of its all-new baby SUV, the Yaris Cross, which brings hybrid power to the compact high-rider class for the first time, and will be priced from $26,990 when it arrives on November 2 this year.

Comparatively, the cheapest Ford Puma variant has a $29,990 sticker price, while Mazda’s CX-3 range starts at just $22,710 before on-road costs.

Three grades of Yaris Cross – GX, GXL, and Urban – will be available, each having a trio of powertrain choices, for a total of nine variants.

In terms of size, the Yaris Cross is smaller than its C-HR sibling that remains a front-runner in the small SUV class, while being slightly larger than the Yaris hatchback on which it is based.

Front-drive petrol variants are powered by a new 1.5-litre three-cylinder engine that produces 88kW/145Nm. Gears are shifted using a CVT automatic.

Front-drive hybrids use a 1.5-litre Atkinson cycle petrol engine, and pairs it with two electric motors, to create a maximum combined power output of 85kW.

Toyota claims the hybrid Yaris Cross has a combined fuel consumption of just 3.8L/100km.

All-wheel drive versions use the same hybrid engine and battery set up as the 2WD hybrid, but adds a third electric motor.

This variant can send up to 100 percent of the power to the front wheels, or split delivery 40 percent to the front and 60 percent to the rear.

Each variant comes with Toyota’s active safety features as standard, including a pre-collision system and emergency steering assist.

Other standard features include climate control, keyless entry and start, adaptive cruise control, a rear-view camera, and Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

Stepping up to the mid-tier GXL and Urban variants add navigation as standard, along with LED headlights, additional safety features such as blind-spot monitoring, and a panoramic rearview camera.

The flagship Urban variant rolls on larger wheels (18-inches compared with the GX and GXL’s 16-inches), and gains power adjusted driver’s seat, heated front seats, and a powered tailgate.

Toyota will offer the Yaris Cross with a five-year, unlimited-kilometre warranty, seven-year warranty on the engine and driveline, and up to a 10-year warranty on the hybrid battery.

The Japanese manufacturer also offers customers capped price servicing, with the first five visits to a dealer for servicing set to cost $205.

Toyota will build the Yaris Cross on the same TNGA-B platform shared with the small hatch that shares its name.

Toyota Yaris Cross pricing

GX 2WD petrol: $26,990 GX 2WD hybrid: $28,990 GX AWD hybrid: $31,990 GXL 2WD petrol: $29,990 GXL 2WD hybrid: $31,990 GXL AWD hybrid: $34,990 Urban 2WD petrol: $32,990 Urban 2WD hybrid: $34,990 Urban AWD hybrid: $37,990

