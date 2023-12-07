WhichCar
  1. Home
  2. Toyota
  3. Yaris Cross
  4. Gx Hybrid (AWD)

2023 Toyota Yaris Cross Gx Hybrid (AWD) Mxpj15R 1.5L Hybrid 4D Wagon

0cc61ed2/2023 toyota yaris cross gx hybrid awd 1 5l hybrid 4d wagon 054b017e
2023 Toyota Yaris Cross Gx Hybrid (AWD) Mxpj15R 1.5L Hybrid 4D Wagon details
ANCAP Safety Rating 5
Drivetrain AWD
Fuel Hybrid
Seats 5
Transmission Continuous Variable
Vehicle Segment SUV Light

Specifications for the 2023 Toyota Yaris Cross Gx Hybrid (AWD). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

MORE Toyota Yaris Cross News & Reviews

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1525 mm
Tracking Rear 1525 mm
Ground Clearance 170 mm
Wheelbase 2560 mm
Height 1590 mm
Length 4180 mm
Width 1765 mm
Kerb Weight 1265 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 1720 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 400 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 400 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 36 L
Fuel Hybrid
CO2 Emissions 90 g/km
Fuel Type Unleaded Petrol/Electric
Fuel Economy City 4 L/100km
Air Pollution Standard Euro 5
CO2 Extra 99 g/km
CO2 Urban 80 g/km
CO2 Combined 90 g/km

Engine
Engine Port Mpfi
Power RPM 5500
Torque RPM 3800
Maxiumum Torque 120 Nm
Makimum Power 67 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 205/65 R16
Rear Tyre 205/65 R16
Front Rim Size 6.5Jx16
Rear Rim Size 6.5Jx16

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension 2Link Double Wishbone

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 60
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Right Hand Front Floorpan
Compliance Location Pass Side On B-Pillar
VIN Number Jtdkcac360L123456
Vehicle Segment SUV Light
Country Manufactured Japan

Current Toyota Yaris Cross pricing and specs

Gxl Hybrid (AWD) 4D Wagon 1.5L, Hybrid, Continuous Variable, AWD $36,950
Gx Hybrid 4D Wagon 1.5L, Hybrid, Continuous Variable, FWD $30,900
Gxl Hybrid 4D Wagon 1.5L, Hybrid, Continuous Variable, FWD $33,950
Gx Hybrid (AWD) 4D Wagon 1.5L, Hybrid, Continuous Variable, AWD $33,900
Gr Sport Hybrid (Two-Tone) 4D Wagon 1.5L, Hybrid, Continuous Variable, FWD $37,505