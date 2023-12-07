Specifications for the 2023 Toyota Yaris Cross Gr Sport Hybrid. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2023 Toyota Yaris Cross Gr Sport Hybrid Mxpj10R 1.5L Hybrid 4D Wagon
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Hybrid
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|Continuous Variable
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Light
|Tracking Front
|1515 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1515 mm
|Ground Clearance
|160 mm
|Wheelbase
|2560 mm
|Height
|1580 mm
|Length
|4185 mm
|Width
|1765 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1200 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|1650 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|36 L
|Fuel
|Hybrid
|CO2 Emissions
|86 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Unleaded Petrol/Electric
|Fuel Economy City
|3.8 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 5
|CO2 Extra
|95 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|75 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|86 g/km
|Engine
|Port Mpfi
|Power RPM
|5500
|Torque RPM
|3800
|Maxiumum Torque
|120 Nm
|Makimum Power
|67 kW
|Front Tyre
|215/50 R18
|Rear Tyre
|215/50 R18
|Front Rim Size
|7Jx18
|Rear Rim Size
|7Jx18
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Torsion Bar
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|60
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Right Hand Front Floorpan
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side On B-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Jtdkbab300L123456
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Light
|Country Manufactured
|Japan
Standard Features
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- 19CY Multi Media Platform
- 265mm Rear Brakes
- 283mm Front Brakes
- Five Seat Interior
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Automatic Brake Hold
- Anti-lock Braking
- Active Cornering Assist
- Active High Beam Control
- Automatic Collision Notification
- Apple Car Play
- Active Safety Group
- Adaptive Cruise Control
- Adjustable Driver Seat - Manual
- Adjustable Passenger Seat - Manual
- Aluminium Pedals - Special
- Antenna - Roof-mounted Shark Fin type
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt & Telescopic
- Android Auto
- 18 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Body Coloured Exterior Door Handles
- Brake Calipers with Logo
- Black Exterior Mirrors
- Bottle Holders - Front & Rear
- Blind Spot Monitoring
- Curtain Airbags
- Cornering Brake Control
- Carpet Floor Mats
- Cargo Cover
- Cup Holders - Front & Rear
- Collision Avoidance System
- Child Seat Anchor Points
- Child Seat - ISOFIX Anchorage System
- Cyclist Protection
- Digital Clock
- Data Communication Module with SOS Function
- Driver Mode Selection
- Door Pockets - Front & Rear
- Daytime Running Lights - LED
- Display Screen 7 Inch
- Digital Speedometer
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- ECO Mode
- Electric Motor
- Electric Power Steering
- Emergency Steering Assist
- Emergency Signal System - Hazard Type
- EV Mode
- Fog Lights - Rear LED
- Far Side Airbags - Centre
- Handsfree Mobile Communication
- Headrest with Crest/Logo - Front
- Hill Start Assist
- Hybrid Drive System
- Illuminated Entry
- Engine Immobiliser
- Leather Accented Steering Wheel
- Luggage Board
- LCD Display
- Lane Departure Alert
- LED Clearance Lamp
- LED Headlights
- LED Indicators
- Lithium-ion Battery
- Lane Trace Assist
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Multi Information Display
- Miracast
- Mobile Phone Connectivity
- Nanoe X
- Power Control Unit
- Parking Distance Control Front & Rear
- Pedestrian Protection
- Parking Support Brake
- Power Mirrors With Auto Folding
- Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor
- Power Mode
- Pre-collision Systems
- Passive Safety Group
- Panoramic View Monitor
- Radar Cruise Control
- Red Brake Calipers
- Rear Combination Lights
- Rear Cross Traffic Alert & Braking
- Rear LED Reverse Lamp
- Rear LED Stop Light
- Rocker Moulding Name Plate
- Rear Privacy Glass
- Road Sign Assist
- Rear Spoiler - Body Colour
- Rear Spoiler Hatch Mounted
- Rear Seat Reminder
- Reversing Camera
- Rear Wiper/Washer
- Side Airbags - Front Seats side
- Satellite Navigation
- Seatbelts - Load Limiters 2nd Row Outer
- Seatbelts - Load Limiters Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Rear Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Reminder for All Seats
- Storage Compartment - Centre Floor Console
- Secondary Collision Mitigation
- Sport Carpet Mats
- Storage Compartment Package
- Side Door Impact Beams
- 40/20/40 folding rear seats
- Smart Entry
- Smart Start
- SOS Emergency Call
- Sound System with 6 Speakers
- Suede-like Cover with Synthetic Leather Upholstery
- Sports Suspension
- Stolen Vehicle Tracking
- Steering Wheel with Logo
- Spare Wheel - Space Saver/Temporary
- Single Zone Climate Control
- Traction Control System
- Toyota Connected Services
- Toyota Safety Sense
- Turn Assist
- Unique Alloy Wheel Design
- Unique Front Bumper
- Unique Ornamentation
- Unique Rear Bumper
- USB Input Socket
- USB-C Input Socket/s
- Ventilated Front Disc Brakes
- Vehicle Stability Control Steering Assisted
Optional Extras
- Crystal Pearl Paint - $575
- Mica Metallic Paint - $575
- Metallic Paint - $575
- Standard Paint
|Colour
|Family
|Type
|Price
|Stunning Silver
|Silver
|Metallic Paint
|$575
|Frosted Pearl
|White
|Crystal Pearl Paint
|$575
|Ink
|Black
|Standard Paint
|—
|Latte
|Brown
|Metallic Paint
|$575
|Mineral Blue
|Blue
|Metallic Paint
|$575
|Tuscan Gold
|Yellow
|Metallic Paint
|$575
|Lunar Blue
|Blue
|Mica Metallic Paint
|$575
|Atomic Rush
|Red
|Mica Metallic Paint
|$575
Current Toyota Yaris Cross pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|Gxl Hybrid (AWD) 4D Wagon
|1.5L, Hybrid, Continuous Variable, AWD
|$36,950
|Gx Hybrid 4D Wagon
|1.5L, Hybrid, Continuous Variable, FWD
|$30,900
|Gxl Hybrid 4D Wagon
|1.5L, Hybrid, Continuous Variable, FWD
|$33,950
|Gx Hybrid (AWD) 4D Wagon
|1.5L, Hybrid, Continuous Variable, AWD
|$33,900
|Gr Sport Hybrid (Two-Tone) 4D Wagon
|1.5L, Hybrid, Continuous Variable, FWD
|$37,505
|Gr Sport Hybrid 4D Wagon
|1.5L, Hybrid, Continuous Variable, FWD
|$36,930
|Urban Hybrid (Two-Tone) 4D Wagon
|1.5L, Hybrid, Continuous Variable, FWD
|$38,230
|Urban Hybrid (AWD) 4D Wagon
|1.5L, Hybrid, Continuous Variable, AWD
|$39,880
|Urban Hybrid (AWD) (Two-Tone) 4D Wagon
|1.5L, Hybrid, Continuous Variable, AWD
|$41,230
|Urban Hybrid 4D Wagon
|1.5L, Hybrid, Continuous Variable, FWD
|$36,880