2024 Toyota Yaris Cross Gx Hybrid Mxpj10R 1.5L Hybrid 4D Wagon

2024 Toyota Yaris Cross Gx Hybrid Mxpj10R 1.5L Hybrid 4D Wagon details
ANCAP Safety Rating 5
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Hybrid
Seats 5
Transmission Continuous Variable
Vehicle Segment SUV Light

Specifications for the 2024 Toyota Yaris Cross Gx Hybrid. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1525 mm
Tracking Rear 1525 mm
Ground Clearance 170 mm
Wheelbase 2560 mm
Height 1590 mm
Length 4180 mm
Width 1765 mm
Kerb Weight 1190 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 1650 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 400 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 400 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 36 L
Fuel Hybrid
CO2 Emissions 86 g/km
Fuel Type Unleaded Petrol/Electric
Fuel Economy City 3.8 L/100km
Air Pollution Standard Euro 5
CO2 Extra 95 g/km
CO2 Urban 75 g/km
CO2 Combined 86 g/km

Engine
Engine Port Mpfi
Power RPM 5500
Torque RPM 3800
Maxiumum Torque 120 Nm
Makimum Power 67 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 205/65 R16
Rear Tyre 205/65 R16
Front Rim Size 6.5Jx16
Rear Rim Size 6.5Jx16

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Torsion Bar

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 60
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Right Hand Front Floorpan
Compliance Location Pass Side On B-Pillar
VIN Number Jtdkbab300L123456
Vehicle Segment SUV Light
Country Manufactured Japan

Current Toyota Yaris Cross pricing and specs

Gxl Hybrid (AWD) 4D Wagon 1.5L, Hybrid, Continuous Variable, AWD $36,950
Gx Hybrid 4D Wagon 1.5L, Hybrid, Continuous Variable, FWD $30,900
Gxl Hybrid 4D Wagon 1.5L, Hybrid, Continuous Variable, FWD $33,950
Gx Hybrid (AWD) 4D Wagon 1.5L, Hybrid, Continuous Variable, AWD $33,900
Gr Sport Hybrid (Two-Tone) 4D Wagon 1.5L, Hybrid, Continuous Variable, FWD $37,505