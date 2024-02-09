Specifications for the 2024 Toyota Yaris Cross Urban Hybrid (Two-Tone). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2024 Toyota Yaris Cross Urban Hybrid (Two-Tone) Mxpj10R 1.5L Hybrid 4D Wagon
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Hybrid
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|Continuous Variable
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Light
|Tracking Front
|1515 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1515 mm
|Ground Clearance
|170 mm
|Wheelbase
|2560 mm
|Height
|1590 mm
|Length
|4180 mm
|Width
|1765 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1190 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|1650 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|400 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|400 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|36 L
|Fuel
|Hybrid
|CO2 Emissions
|86 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Unleaded Petrol/Electric
|Fuel Economy City
|3.8 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 5
|CO2 Extra
|95 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|75 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|86 g/km
|Engine
|Port Mpfi
|Power RPM
|5500
|Torque RPM
|3800
|Maxiumum Torque
|120 Nm
|Makimum Power
|67 kW
|Front Tyre
|215/50 R18
|Rear Tyre
|215/50 R18
|Front Rim Size
|7Jx18
|Rear Rim Size
|7Jx18
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Torsion Bar
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|60
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Right Hand Front Floorpan
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side On B-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Jtdkbab300L123456
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Light
|Country Manufactured
|Japan
Standard Features
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- 19CY Multi Media Platform
- 265mm Rear Brakes
- 283mm Front Brakes
- Five Seat Interior
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Automatic Brake Hold
- Anti-lock Braking
- Active Cornering Assist
- Active High Beam Control
- Automatic Collision Notification
- Apple Car Play
- Active Safety Group
- Adaptive Cruise Control
- Adjustable Passenger Seat - Manual
- Antenna - Roof-mounted Shark Fin type
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt & Telescopic
- Android Auto
- 18 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Body Coloured Exterior Door Handles
- Body Coloured Exterior Mirrors
- Bottle Holders - Front & Rear
- Blind Spot Monitoring
- Curtain Airbags
- Cornering Brake Control
- Carpet Floor Mats
- Cargo Cover
- Cup Holders - Front & Rear
- Coat Hanger Hook/s
- Collision Avoidance System
- Child Seat Anchor Points
- Child Seat - ISOFIX Anchorage System
- Cyclist Protection
- Digital Clock
- Data Communication Module with SOS Function
- Driver Mode Selection
- Door Pockets - Front & Rear
- Daytime Running Lights - LED
- Display Screen 7 Inch
- Digital Speedometer
- Entry Assist Grips - Rear
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- ECO Mode
- Electric Motor
- Electric Power Steering
- Emergency Steering Assist
- Emergency Signal System - Hazard Type
- EV Mode
- Fog Lights - Rear LED
- Far Side Airbags - Centre
- Handsfree Mobile Communication
- Heated Front Seats
- Hill Start Assist
- Hands-Free Smart Tailgate
- Head Up Display
- Hybrid Drive System
- Illuminated Entry
- Engine Immobiliser
- Leather Accented Steering Wheel
- Luggage Board
- LCD Display
- Lane Departure Alert
- LED Clearance Lamp
- LED Headlights
- LED Indicators
- Lithium-ion Battery
- Lane Trace Assist
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Multi Information Display
- Miracast
- Mobile Phone Connectivity
- Nanoe X
- Painted Grille
- Power Control Unit
- Parking Distance Control Front & Rear
- Pedestrian Protection
- Power front seat Driver
- Parking Support Brake
- Power Mirrors With Auto Folding
- Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor
- Power Mode
- Pre-collision Systems
- Passive Safety Group
- Power Tailgate
- Panoramic View Monitor
- Radar Cruise Control
- Rear Combination Lights
- Rear Cross Traffic Alert & Braking
- Rear LED Reverse Lamp
- Rear LED Stop Light
- Rocker Moulding Name Plate
- Rear Privacy Glass
- Road Sign Assist
- Rear Spoiler - Body Colour
- Rear Spoiler Hatch Mounted
- Rear Seat Reminder
- Reversing Camera
- Rear Wiper/Washer
- Side Airbags - Front Seats side
- Satellite Navigation
- Seatbelts - Load Limiters 2nd Row Outer
- Seatbelts - Load Limiters Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Rear Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Reminder for All Seats
- Storage Compartment - Centre Floor Console
- Secondary Collision Mitigation
- Storage Compartment Package
- Side Door Impact Beams
- 40/20/40 folding rear seats
- Special Identifying Badging
- Synthetic Leather Side Trimmed Seats
- Smart Entry
- Smart Start
- SOS Emergency Call
- Sound System with 6 Speakers
- Sunvisors with Vanity Mirrors & Illumination
- Stolen Vehicle Tracking
- Spare Wheel - Space Saver/Temporary
- Single Zone Climate Control
- Traction Control System
- Ticket Holders - Sunvisors (both)
- Toyota Connected Services
- Toyota Safety Sense
- Turn Assist
- USB Input Socket
- USB-C Input Socket/s
- Ventilated Front Disc Brakes
- Vehicle Stability Control Steering Assisted
Optional Extras
- Two-tone Crystal Pearl Paint
- Two-tone Mica Metallic Paint
- Two-tone Metallic Paint
|Colour
|Family
|Type
|Price
|Latte/with Ink Roof
|Brown/Black
|Two-tone Metallic Paint
|—
|Frosted White/with Ink Roof
|White/Black
|Two-tone Crystal Pearl Paint
|—
|Mineral Blue/with Ink Roof
|Blue/Black
|Two-tone Metallic Paint
|—
|Tuscan Gold/with Ink Roof
|Yellow/Black
|Two-tone Metallic Paint
|—
|Atomic Rush/with Ink Roof
|Red/Black
|Two-tone Mica Metallic Paint
|—
Current Toyota Yaris Cross pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|Gxl Hybrid (AWD) 4D Wagon
|1.5L, Hybrid, Continuous Variable, AWD
|$36,950
|Gx Hybrid 4D Wagon
|1.5L, Hybrid, Continuous Variable, FWD
|$30,900
|Gxl Hybrid 4D Wagon
|1.5L, Hybrid, Continuous Variable, FWD
|$33,950
|Gx Hybrid (AWD) 4D Wagon
|1.5L, Hybrid, Continuous Variable, AWD
|$33,900
|Gr Sport Hybrid (Two-Tone) 4D Wagon
|1.5L, Hybrid, Continuous Variable, FWD
|$37,505
|Gr Sport Hybrid 4D Wagon
|1.5L, Hybrid, Continuous Variable, FWD
|$36,930
|Urban Hybrid (Two-Tone) 4D Wagon
|1.5L, Hybrid, Continuous Variable, FWD
|$38,230
|Urban Hybrid (AWD) 4D Wagon
|1.5L, Hybrid, Continuous Variable, AWD
|$39,880
|Urban Hybrid (AWD) (Two-Tone) 4D Wagon
|1.5L, Hybrid, Continuous Variable, AWD
|$41,230
|Urban Hybrid 4D Wagon
|1.5L, Hybrid, Continuous Variable, FWD
|$36,880