Snapshot Golf GTI almost $4000 cheaper than 128ti

Makes 180kW and 370Nm

2.0-litre turbocharged four-cylinder engine

Volkswagen says BMW’s new 128ti hot-hatch pays a great compliment to its Golf GTI, while believing its compatriot brand has yet to prove itself in the front-wheel-drive segment.

The eight-generation version of the GTI was launched in Australia this week. With an increased starting cost of $53,100, it’s close in price to the recently released, $56,900 128ti which is BMW’s first ever front-drive hot-hatch.

The two performance hatchbacks are also both powered by 2.0-litre turbocharged four-cylinder engines – and with almost identical outputs.

6 VW Mk8 Golf GTI

Where the GTI offers 180kW and 370Nm, the 128ti’s power and torque figures are 180kW and 380Nm – reduced from the 194kW/399Nm of overseas versions owing to the addition of a petrol particulate filter.

There’s also little to separate them on performance claims, with the BMW a tenth quicker: 6.3 versus 6.4 seconds.

“It’s a great compliment [BMW is] in that space and it has an aligned product,” said VW Australia product manager Todd Ford.

“We'll see how it goes. I think we're really yet to see, just from the [sales] numbers, BMW does amazing things with the new 1-Series platform. Mercedes has been very successful with the A-Class [but] I think BMW is still, in a way, establishing itself in that front-wheel-drive and all-wheel-drive space versus its [RWD] heritage.”

6 BMW 128ti

The 1 Series was comprehensively outsold by the A-Class in 2020, with the Mercedes claiming 43 per cent market share in the luxury small car segment compared with 17 per cent for the BMW, though it has closed the gap markedly so far in 2021.