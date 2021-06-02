Snapshot 2022 C4 expected in Australian shores later this year

96kw and 114kw petrol variants expected

No electric powered alternative for local market

The 2022 Citroen C4 is expected to land in Australia towards the end of 2021, giving locals their first chance to buy the small French SUV which debuted overseas last year.

While the local market will score the same 1.2-litre petrol engine which is used in Europe, we miss out on any electric variant with Citroen confirming to WhichCar the C4 will launch in Australia as a petrol-only model.

Sharing an engine with the Peugeot 2008, another Stellantis brand, the 1.2-litre three-cylinder turbo will put out either 96kW/230Nm or 114kW/240Nm depending on spec, combined with an eight-speed torque converter automatic gearbox to provide WLTP fuel consumption ratings of 5.4L/100km and 6.0L/100km respectively.

3

Government documents confirm the C4 will be available in the two trim levels to match the different outputs of each engine, most likely lining up with the C5's Feel and Shine badging.

The 96kW model will have 16-inch wheels with 215/65 tyres, stepping up to 17-inch alloys on the 114kW variant, shod with 215/60 rubber.

Dimensions are identical through the C4 range, standing 4355mm long, 1800mm wide, 1525mm high with a wheelbase of 2670mm. Boot space goes from 380L with the back seats up to 1250L when folded flat.

Weight is roughly similar too, the less-powerful C4 tipping 1248kilograms on the scales while the top of the range variant is 21kg heavier, recording a figure of 1269kg thanks to the larger 17-inch wheels.

3

The documents also show the C4 will have front fog lights and cornering lights as optional features across both variants, though rear fog lights are standard in both trim levels.

Modern comforts inside the C4 will likely be identical to those offered on European models, with heated front seats and steering wheel topping the equipment, which includes dual-zone climate control, head-up display, 10-inch infotainment screen with Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, wireless phone charging and a digital instrument cluster.

Seven airbags are fitted inside the C4, helping it to achieve a four-star Euro NCAP rating with other safety features like adaptive cruise control, lane-follow assist and autonomous emergency braking fitted as standard.

Though pricing hasn't been released as yet, its Peugeot 2008 cousin varies between $34,990 and $45,980 (before on-road costs) depending on engine spec, meaning the Citroen will likely sit around the same kind of range.

MORE Citroen C4 news and reviews