Snapshot

More tradie-friendly version of Ford's all-electric pick-up announced

Pricing starts at US$39,974 (AU$51,401)

Power and torque figures exceed petrol-powered variant

The 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning Pro – the American marque's cheaper, more back-to-basics, variant of the regular F-150 Lightning has been revealed.

Hot off the back of the launch of its all-electric F-150 Lightning sibling last week, the Pro is Ford's first ever all-electric F-Series truck purpose-built for commercial customers.

5

The 2022 Lightning Pro will be just over US$3000 more than the entry-level petrol F-150

Starting from US$39,974 (AU$51,401) before on-road costs, the Lightning Pro is only US$3324 (AU$4274) more than the base petrol-powered F-150 but provides more power and torque with 318kW and 1051Nm available from the Standard Range lithium-ion battery compared to the 216kW/359Nm output of the 3.3L V6.

With an electric motor on each axle the Standard Range battery pack provides up to 370km range but buyers can purchase the optional Extended Range battery, increasing the power to 420kW while the range stretches out to a claimed 483km for the price of US$49,974 (AU$64,260) before on-road costs. The torque figure with the improved battery pack is unchanged.

5

Towing capacity ranges from 2270kg up to 4535kg depending on the battery pack and towing package optioned

The base Lightning Pro has a targeted payload capacity of up to 907kg, with towing capacity starting at 2267kg and increasing to 3175kg with the Max Trailer Tow Package optioned. With the Extended Range battery, the towing capacity is said to jump all the way up to 4535kg with the Max Trailer Tow Package added.

Chargers start out with a 32-amp onboard charger, allowing 15 to 100 per cent charging on the standard battery in 14 hours and 19 hours for the larger pack. Optional 48 and 80-amp chargers are optional, lowering the 15 to 100 per cent charge time to eight hours on the standard battery.

Ford also offers an optional 150kW DC Fast Charger, bringing charge times from 15 to 80 per cent down to 44 minutes on the standard battery pack and 41 minutes for the Extended Range option.

5

Ford's Mega Power Frunk boasts four AC outlets and two USB ports as well as enough room to carry 180kg of cement

Just like its regular Lightning brother, the Lightning Pro gets the Mega Power Frunk where the engine would usually sit under the bonnet, holding four 120-volt AC electrical outlets and two USB ports inside while still having enough space for 180kg worth of cement bags.

Though the Pro’s exterior is a more basic affair than the Lightning, missing out on the grille-wide light bar and having to don black bumpers, standard equipment inside still includes Ford’s 12-inch Sync 4 infotainment system and a 12-inch productivity screen.

Driver assists such as autonomous emergency braking, blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert and lane-keep assist are standard on the Lightning Pro.

5

The Ford Sync 4 system comes standard on a 12-inch infotainment screen

The Lightning Pro is expected to go on sale in the United States from the first half of 2022, with pre-order available now, though no official plans are being made to bring it Down Under, with Ford CEO Jim Farley recently stating the Australian infrastructure for electric cars is holding the Blue Oval back from expanding into our market.