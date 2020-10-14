2022 Mercedes-Benz EQS electric sedan flagship teased again

We’re around the corner from a full reveal of the 2022 Mercedes-Benz EQS electric luxury sedan flagship, which means the manufacturer has dialled up the teaser machine.

This latest sneak peek shows a silhouetted side profile which, with basic Photoshop trickery, has been brightened to reveal a long 'bubble car' roofline and certain elements such as flush door handles, pinned-back headlights, chrome trim surrounding the windows and a high waistline.

This latest look was shared by the German car maker on Twitter and follows on from the 2019 Vision EQS electric concept. A number of drivetrain options with varying battery capacities are expected to be available, though Merc is staying quiet on the matter for now.

However, Mercedes-Benz has previously stated that the electric flagship will be able to travel 700km, according to the WLTP test cycle.

While it’s expected as a sedan, there’s no doubt there are some higher-riding, liftback qualities to the EQS’s design.

It will roll on the company's new Electric Vehicle Architecture (EVA), and Mercedes-Benz boss Ola Källenius told Automotive News it will compete in its own space without a direct rival.

The forthcoming size-down EQE will compete with electric sedan rivals such as the Tesla Model S, Audi E-Tron GT and Porsche Taycan.

No doubt, being a tech-infested flagship, it will stock some of the most incredible futuristic innovations ever seen from the brand. Of course, we already know the EQS will receive the wild MBUX ‘Hyperscreen’ which spans the dash from one side of the car to the other.

The high-definition 55-inch OLED curved display is designed to wow occupants and can make personalised suggestions for numerous functions, without having to navigate endless sub-menus.

The system will learn driver and passenger habits and will suggest applications on opposite sides of the screen without being prompted, keeping both parties from being distracted.

A full reveal of the Mercedes-Benz EQS is expected in April.