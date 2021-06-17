Snapshot Carlos Ghosn was arrested for financial misconduct in Japan

Michael Taylor has never denied his actions

Pair face up to three years in prison

A former US Special Forces veteran and his son have admitted their role in helping ex-Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn escape from Japan.

Michael and Peter Taylor faced a Japanese court on Monday accused of helping the disgraced CEO skip bail and flee to Lebanon.

The father and son replied "no" when asked by a judge if there was anything wrong with the charges submitted by Tokyo Prosecutors, Reuters reports.

They face up to three years in prison.

A warrant for the arrest of both Taylor men was issued by Japanese authorities in early 2020, and the two were extradited from their native US in March this year after a lengthy legal battle.

Prosecutors alleged the Taylors met Ghosn at Kansai Airport in Japan in December 2019 before the ex-Nissan chief slipped past the authorities and out of the country in a box.

2 Carlos Ghosn

The box was then said to have been loaded onto a private jet bound for Turkey, allowing Ghosn to avoid trial by returning to his native Lebanon, which does not have an extradition treaty with Japan.