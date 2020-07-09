WhichCar
Audi previews Q4 e-tron interior dimensions and tech

By David Bonnici, 10 Mar 2021 Car News

As far as teasers go, Audi’s preview of its newest EV is pretty detailed

Audi has previewed its new Q4 e-tron SUV ahead of an official April 2021 reveal, though for now we’ll have to be content with interior dimensions and features. Performance specs are to follow.

That said, there’s quite a bit of information about what to expect from the Ingolstadt brand's newest battery electric SUV, which offers a smaller alternative than the Q7-sized e-tron.

Audi Q4 E-TRON

While it’s a mid-sized SUV, expect more space thanks to its compact all-electric MEB platform.

To be more precise, Q4 e-tron is 4590mm long by 1865mm wide and 1613mm high, with a 2760mm wheelbase that accommodates a 1830mm-long interior space that’s similar to a large SUV.

According to Audi, the doors open wide and the rear seats are positioned in a comfortably high position, affording plenty of legroom due to the absence of a transmission tunnel through the middle of the floor.

Boot space is 520 litres with cargo carrying capacity increasing up to 1490 litres with the 40:20:40 rear seatbacks folded down.

Audi q4 e-tron

The Q4 e-tron will come with Audi’s fully digital Virtual Cockpit instrument cluster and MMI infotainment system.

MORE EVs coming to Australia in 2021

An augmented reality head-up display, as available in the Volkswagen ID.3 and ID.4 EVs, will also be available. It acts like a virtual drone that points exactly to where your satellite navigation is directing you.

Audi Q4 e-tron teased

Other interior highlights include a flat top and bottom steering wheel with haptic feedback buttons that will available in the S Line variants, while the front seats will have a centre airbag to prevent occupants colliding with each other during a side impact.

That’s about it for now. We’ll no doubt be fed a few more breadcrumbs about the exterior and hopefully performance before next month’s official launch.

