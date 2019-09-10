Ford announced today that it will significantly trim its Focus small hatchback range for Australia, limiting the variants to just three for the foreseeable future.

Only the more popular versions of the Focus range will continue on, flying the flag for the longstanding nameplate in Australia.

Ford Focus ST-Line

Read next: 2020 Ford Focus review

The line-up will now consist of the Focus ST-Line hatchback ($30,990 before on-road costs), the Focus Active ($30,990 before ORC) and capped by the Focus ST range hero ($44,690 before ORC).

This now means we miss out on the previous base model Focus Ambiente, Focus Trend, Focus ST-Line wagon and top-of-the range Focus Titanium.



Ford Focus Active

Ford Australia says it is focusing its attention on an 'intent-based' range going forward, and “the revitalised Focus range continues to offer Australian customers distinctively different Focus models that reflect unique character, flexibility and diversity of lifestyles and tastes.”

As such, you can now have your Ford Focus with a side of Sport or Adventure only.

The range revision also comes at a cost, with the ST-Line now $1500 more expensive than the previous equivalent, while the Active is $500 dearer.

Review: The Ford Focus ST has big shoes to fill

However, in return for the extra outlay, Ford has equipped the ST-Line with independent rear suspension, which is said to “speak directly to its fun-to-drive ethos”, while both variations now come with FordPass smartphone convenience capabilities.



Ford Focus ST-Line

Front parking sensors are now standard for both specifications, as well as LED headlights, which are added to pre-existing kit that includes a 180-degree reverse camera, 8.0-inch Android Auto/Apple CarPlay Sync 3 infotainment system and autonomous emergency braking.

The sole remaining options available for both Focuses are $650 prestige paint, $1250 driver assistance pack that includes radar cruise control, and a $2000 panoramic sunroof.



Ford Focus Active interior

Each car is powered by the same 1.5-litre turbocharged three-cylinder engine that outputs 134kW/240Nm to the front wheels via an eight-speed transmission.

The $44,690 Focus ST continues as the head of the range, with its 2.3-litre turbocharged four-cylinder engine producing 206kW/420Nm.



Ford Focus ST

To solidify the new range, Ford Australia president and CEO Kay Hart said “the Focus has a reputation as a driver’s car, so we are pleased to present a line-up that strongly reflects that.”

The updated Focus range officially goes on sale from December 2020.

Ford Focus Australian pricing