Snapshot Accessory slot geometry made public for owners to make their own add-ons

Bronco will be the only model in the range using FITS

Clock ticking to see who can make a holster first

Ford has taken a step towards embracing car customisation with the new Maverick allowing owners to 3D print their own interior accessories for the mini-truck.

According to US website Motor1, the Ford Integrated Tether System (FITS) utilises mounting points in the cabin for accessories to be slotted into, giving the option for users to change out what fits where in the truck.

However, instead of just offering off-the-shelf extras at the dealership, Ford has released the slot geometry for the FITS, available for anyone with a 3D printer to download and use.

Although Ford already offers cupholders, bins and hooks to work with the FITS slots, the possibility for owners and other companies to get a head start on designing accessories means less hassle when the vehicles are finally delivered.