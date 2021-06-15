Subscribe
The new Ford Maverick interior is built for 3D printing

Blue Oval puts interior functions into owners hands

15 Jun 2021
Jordan Mulach
Snapshot

  • Accessory slot geometry made public for owners to make their own add-ons
  • Bronco will be the only model in the range using FITS
  • Clock ticking to see who can make a holster first

Ford has taken a step towards embracing car customisation with the new Maverick allowing owners to 3D print their own interior accessories for the mini-truck.

According to US website Motor1, the Ford Integrated Tether System (FITS) utilises mounting points in the cabin for accessories to be slotted into, giving the option for users to change out what fits where in the truck.

However, instead of just offering off-the-shelf extras at the dealership, Ford has released the slot geometry for the FITS, available for anyone with a 3D printer to download and use.

Although Ford already offers cupholders, bins and hooks to work with the FITS slots, the possibility for owners and other companies to get a head start on designing accessories means less hassle when the vehicles are finally delivered.

The rear FITS slot is next to a 120V outlet and two USB ports, possibly becoming handy for any parents who want to make a tablet holder for their kids on road trips.

No other models have yet been confirmed to have the system but it is likely to be adopted in the next update of Ford's range.

Ford Australia hasn't yet announced whether the Maverick will come Down Under, the Blue Oval seemingly happy with the market performance of the Ranger which is the second-best selling vehicle in 2021 so far.

