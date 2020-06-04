General Motors Specialty Vehicles (GMSV) has confirmed Australian pricing and specs for its highly-anticipated C8 Chevrolet Corvette.

The Australian-delivered C8 will represent the first factory-built right-hand drive Corvette ever made in the moniker’s 68-year history.

Expected to land in Australia by Q4 of 2021, the mid-engined supercar killer will be available in five different models (three coupes and two convertibles) from launch.

The entry-point model will be the 2LT coupe, which has been aggressively priced at $144,990 before on-road costs.

That may still seem like a lot of money when compared to the performance car’s domestic prices (which start at $59,995 USD), but at $144,990 the C8 Corvette demolishes its perceived competition on price and performance.

By comparison, Porsche’s base 992 911 Carrera with no options will set Aussie buyers back $236,000, while Audi’s R8 has an MSRP of $295,000.

And according to GMSV, all Aussie C8 Corvettes will be well-optioned from the factory – fitted with both the Z51 Performance Package and Front Lift as standard.

The Z51 pack brings with it a host of mechanical performance features such as a dual-mode performance exhaust, performance suspension with Magnetic Selective Ride Control, bigger Brembo brakes, an electronic-limited slip differential, extra cooling and a specific rear axle ratio.

The cosmetics of the car will also benefit from the Z51 pack, which includes a performance front splitter and rear spoiler.

The addition of the Front Lift kit will also mean steep driveways and speed-bumps shouldn’t be an issue.

A 3LT coupe model will start from $160,500 and come equipped with “enhanced interior appointments”.

The two convertible models will be available in either 2LT or 3LT trim and will cost an extra $15,000 over its hardtop siblings.

To celebrate the new ‘Vette coming to Australia, GMSV will also be releasing a special Carbon Edition coupe that will act as the flagship Australian model.

The Carbon Edition will feature “hand-picked interior trims, premium wheels and brake calliper package, an exclusive build plate and owners pack.”

Pricing for the special edition will be unveiled in Q2 of this year, as will the full specifications of the MY22 C8 Corvette.

All variants of the performance car will be fitted with GM’s LT2 6.2-litre V8 engine and mated to a Tremec-built eight-speed dual-clutch transmission.

The naturally aspirated powerhouse will pump out 369kW and 637Nm, and although performance figures haven’t been tested locally, GM claims that the C8 Corvette will accelerate from 0-60mp/h (98km/h) in a 911-beating 2.8 seconds.

Other standard features across the range include a Bose Performance Series 14-speaker audio system and a colour Head-Up display.

Joanne Stogiannis, GMSV director, said the Australian response to the C8 Corvette had been profound.

“Corvette is an iconic car and there is a massive groundswell of interest and anticipation building ahead of its local launch,” Ms Stogiannis said.

“We have every expectation it will more than live up to its legendary status.”

The C8 Corvette will be sold through GMSV’s 50-plus dealers across the country, although official expressions of interest for the performance car have not opened yet.

Australian prices for the GMSV Chevrolet C8 Corvette: