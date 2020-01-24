If you’re holding out hope to secure a factory-built Chevrolet Corvette C8 in Australia, there’s still hope.

UK pricing and specs for the mid-engined GM sportscar have been released, confirming that the right-hand-drive program has survived GM’s COVID-19 cost-cutting measures.

It’s been the subject of much discussion and whether the right-hand-drive program – already considered a “bit of a bet” within the walls of GM – would be continued after a fraught year at GM.

Long-running strike action late last year put the build program behind schedule by several months, before closures due to the COVID-19 pandemic laid the US car industry out cold.

While the program was well advanced, it was an each-way bet that GM would shelve the Corvette right-hand-drive program to focus on catching up with local left-hand-drive production.

However, the news that the car will be offered in the UK is a sure sign that the right-hand-drive Corvette C8 exists in factory form.

Known as the Chevrolet Corvette Stingray in Europe, the Launch Edition of the car will kick off at £81,700, or a shade under $150,000 in Aussie dollars.

The pricing aligns with previous information that the Australian-spec car could arrive at a similarly favourable price.

Every Corvette sent to Europe will be equipped with the company’s Z51 pack, which includes manual ride-height adjustable front suspension, Brembo brakes with larger rotors and front brake ducts, electronic limited slip differential, shorter axle ratio, performance exhaust, an aerodynamics package and Michelin Pilot Sport 4S tyres.

As well, the Corvette C8 will ship with a data recorder, head-up display, satellite navigation, a rear-view mirror with integrated camera and heated/ventilated seats.

On top of that, the launch edition scores 3LT exterior and interior details, as well as active dampers.

The European-spec Corvette will put out 369kW and 637Nm from its mid-mounted 6.2-litre naturally aspirated V8, thanks to the performance exhaust system.

What does this mean for the Corvette C8’s arrival into Australia? Well, it’s still all up in the air. With the demise of the Holden brand, the plan for the Corvette was for it to be sold via a new entity known as General Motors Special Vehicles.

However, for this arrangement to crystallise, GM Holden will definitely need to sign off on a peace accord with its dealer network over the proposed compensation deal from GM Holden to its dealers.

Last week, Holden said it will participate in a dispute resolution process that will help in settling discussions with dealers since February.

As well, the deadline for dealers to accept or reject the offer made by GM Holden has been pushed back to the end of June.

“GM Holden firmly believes it has operated in good faith and that its offer is fair and reasonable,” read a statement issued by the company. “The company continues to seek an outcome that supports the transition for dealers and ongoing support for existing customers.”

GM Holden also confirmed its desire to come to a peaceful resolution with the dealer group as a whole.

“As the company has stated previously, GM Holden wants an ongoing relationship with dealers and it does wish to provide them with the opportunity, as part of a compensation package, to enter into an ongoing long-term service and parts supply agreement,” it said.

