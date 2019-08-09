Holden Lang Lang proving ground listed for sale

It seems as though Holden's iconic proving ground at Lang Lang has hit the open market, signalling the potential loss of one of the final pieces of Holden left in Australia.

A brochure of sale was leaked to Facebook detailing the site to prospective buyers, apparently from within Holden's four walls.

The purchase of the proving ground was linked to transport magnate Lindsay Fox even as far back as 2013, but it appears negotiations have fallen through now that the sale sign has been erected.

CBRE commercial real estate is the seller of the compound and have been contacted for comment on the listing.

The last time the property was floated on the market it was valued at $20 million, but one would assume that offers above that mark are what'll catch the brunt of GM's interest.

Holden is progressively selling off assets like its Salmon Street headquarters (which also houses its design studio) in the wake of GM’s Australian market withdrawal, and next on the auction block is Holden’s proving ground which is situated in the south-east of Victoria.

Read next: Holden brand to cease operations in Australia

The site is 877 hectares (2167 acres) and is almost 100 kilometres from Melbourne, situated on the way to Phillip Island.

Inside is a whopping 44 kilometres of vehicle testing track, skidpans, laboratories with emissions testing capability, off-road test areas as well as a high-speed bowl.

Our favourite Lang Lang tales

The compound is surrounded by 18km of fencing, and shrouded in thick bush to keep the secrets within from prying eyes.

Read next: Holden invests $150 million in Lang Lang and dealerships

The listing states that the site will be available as soon as Q3 2020, which aligns with the fact that current Holden employees working out of Lang Lang will vacate the premises as of August.

Operations at Holden’s Salmon St HQ and its local design studio will cease one month earlier at the end of July 2020.

GM Holden has several irons in the fire as it works to wind down a business that's been active in Victoria for more than eighty years, including reaching a settlement with its dealer group about compensation packages.

The company has also just reached an agreement with its racing team operator, Triple Eight, to end its association with the Supercars championship one year earlier than planned.