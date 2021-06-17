Subscribe
News

Hyundai looking to move away from ICE vehicles, Australian arm wants to see larger EV uptake

South Korea's largest automotive manufacturer wants to phase out combustion engines but its Australian arm believes support for EVs isn't there yet locally

17 Jun 2021
Jordan Mulach
Siteassets Authors Jordan Mulach
Hyundai N Line
Gallery3

Snapshot

  • Hyundai wants a 50 per cent reduction in ICE cars produced
  • Australian division believes local uptake of EVs can't justify a move from ICE yet
  • Upcoming Ioniq 5 will be the company's third EV in Australia

Hyundai is said to be starting to move away from internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles – though its local arm Down Under believes the uptake in EVs can't justify it here just yet.

According to Reuters, Hyundai Motor Group is progressing with plans to halve the production of its ICE vehicles to ensure more resources are diverted to its EV development, led by its expanding Ioniq range, with top bosses understood having approved the strategy back in March.

The report also quotes Hyundai as saying it will aim for full electrification by 2040, coming in-line with the strategy of many European nations to phase out ICE vehicles by the same year, and other countries like Austria, India and the United Kingdom wanting to ban the development of all new non-electric cars before 2030.

Hyundai Ioniq 6 Ioniq 7
3

However, Hyundai's Australian arm believes the move away from ICE would be difficult to swing locally just yet, given the country's relatively slow uptake of EVs.

The Ioniq and Kona Electric will soon be joined by the Ioniq 5 in Hyundai's range of EVs in Australia, though a spokesperson for the company said the firm doesn't expect the EV SUV to take sales away from its ICE equivalent. 

"Currently we expect little cross-over in customer demographic between the Ioniq 5 and ICE-powered SUVs," they said.

"Ioniq 5 is a specialist EV product which appeals to a specific group of customers with very particular needs – we therefore expect it to provide incremental volume.

"As EVs become more common, this may change, but with EV adoption at a low level in Australia we don’t expect EVs to cannibalise equivalent ICE vehicles anytime soon."

Which Car Car Reviews Ioniq 5 64
3

The upcoming Ioniq 5 is expected to arrive in Australia over the next few months and before the end of the year, while the expanded range of Ioniq 6 and 7 models are set to be released in 2022 and 2024 respectively.

Although the cost of the Australian Ioniq 5 hasn't yet been released, Hyundai New Zealand put a price tag on the range today, giving us a rough guide of what to expect when it lands Down Under.

Hyundai Ioniq 5 (New Zealand)

  • 58kWh 2WD – $79,990 (AU$74,300)
  • 72.6kWh 2WD – $89,990 (AU$83,560)
  • 72.6kWh 2WD Elite – $96,990 (AU$90,000)
  • 72.6kWh AWD – $94,990 ($88,200)
  • 72.6kWh AWD Limited – $109,990 (AU$102,150)/$112,990 with solar roof (AU$104,900)
MORE Ioniq 5 news & reviews
MORE All Hyundai stories

 

How are you finding our new site design? Tell us in the comments below or send us your thoughts at feedback@whichcar.com.au.

 

Subscribe to Australian car magazines

Subscribe to any of our motoring magazines and save up to 49%


Subscribe

 

Jordan Mulach
Journalist
Siteassets Authors Jordan Mulach
Cars have been Jordan's passion since before he even understood the concept. Some say he was born with 5W-30 in his veins.
 

We recommend

NEWS

Polestar 3
News

Polestar 3 SUV to be built in the USA

New Swedish EV teased alongside announcement of US production

39 mins ago
Jordan Mulach
Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.
© Copyright Are Media Pty Limited. All Rights Reserved.