Snapshot Hyundai wants a 50 per cent reduction in ICE cars produced

Australian division believes local uptake of EVs can't justify a move from ICE yet

Upcoming Ioniq 5 will be the company's third EV in Australia

Hyundai is said to be starting to move away from internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles – though its local arm Down Under believes the uptake in EVs can't justify it here just yet.

According to Reuters, Hyundai Motor Group is progressing with plans to halve the production of its ICE vehicles to ensure more resources are diverted to its EV development, led by its expanding Ioniq range, with top bosses understood having approved the strategy back in March.

The report also quotes Hyundai as saying it will aim for full electrification by 2040, coming in-line with the strategy of many European nations to phase out ICE vehicles by the same year, and other countries like Austria, India and the United Kingdom wanting to ban the development of all new non-electric cars before 2030.

However, Hyundai's Australian arm believes the move away from ICE would be difficult to swing locally just yet, given the country's relatively slow uptake of EVs.

The Ioniq and Kona Electric will soon be joined by the Ioniq 5 in Hyundai's range of EVs in Australia, though a spokesperson for the company said the firm doesn't expect the EV SUV to take sales away from its ICE equivalent.

"Currently we expect little cross-over in customer demographic between the Ioniq 5 and ICE-powered SUVs," they said.

"Ioniq 5 is a specialist EV product which appeals to a specific group of customers with very particular needs – we therefore expect it to provide incremental volume.