Hyundai has introduced an all-new model to its Australian range, placing the Palisade large SUV right at the top of its local line-up.

The Hyundai Palisade seven- or eight-seat large SUV makes its debut with a relatively simple range, with just two trim levels on offer with a choice of petrol or diesel powertrains and the option of front- or all-wheel drive.

Kicking off the range is a front-wheel-drive petrol car simply named Palisade, which costs $60,000 (plus on-road costs), before stepping up the Palisade Highlander 2WD specification for $71,000.

Diesel power is on offer from $64,000 in the Palisade AWD, then steps up to $75,000 for the Palisade Highlander AWD.

One immediate way that the Palisade stands out among its competitors is that it offers both seven and eight seats; an uncommon occurrence in the large SUV market and you can choose either option for no additional cost.

Eight-seat versions have a three-up second row (seven-seaters use two captain’s chairs in the second row), while the third row always has a three-wide bench in place.

Hyundai intends to position the new Palisade as a more road-defined, car-like offering than its group of body-on-frame rivals like the Isuzu MU-X, Toyota Fortuner, Ford Everest and Mitsubishi Pajero Sport.

It’s based on the same platform as the Santa Fe, but presents 210mm longer and 85mm wider. That extra size translates to extra space inside for passengers, and extra storage space with 704 litres of volume in the boot with the third row stowed.

Powering the Palisade is the choice of a 217kW/355Nm 3.8-litre V6 engine (which sends power the front wheels only) or a 147kW/440Nm 2.2-litre turbo-diesel four-cylinder engine which sends power to all four wheels.

Hyundai says the diesel engine returns a 7.3L/100km consumption, while the petrol consumes 10.7L/100km on a combined cycle.

Each version receives an eight speed automatic transmission as standard.

The Palisade also comes with a full-size spare wheel and is rated to tow 2200 kilograms.

Standard specification includes black leather upholstery, a 10.25-inch infotainment screen with 7.0-inch digital instrument cluster, powered driver’s seat, three-zone air conditioning and an Infinity audio system.

It also adds keyless entry, push-button start and an extensive list of Hyundai SmartSense safety features including autonomous emergency braking, driver attention warning, blind-spot collision avoidance, lane-following assist, rear cross traffic avoidance and a stop/go adaptive cruise control system.

Step up to the Palisade Highlander and you receive Nappa leather upholstery, a suede headliner, heated and ventilated powered front seats, dual-panel sunroof, wireless charging, a head-up display, powered tailgate and 20-inch alloy wheels.

There’s a whopping 16 cupholders found in the cabin, and seven USB ports too. There’s even a feature that allows the driver to use a PA-style microphone system to calmly tell off wayward kids up the back.

As with many of its locally-available cars, Hyundai Australia had a say in the technical development of the right-hand drive Palisade – getting involved early to provide insight to achieve the unique Australian ‘flavour of tune’ that we’ve grown accustomed to.

The Palisade is designed to be serviced every 12 months or after every 15,000 kilometres, with diesel versions costing $469 each visit and petrol variants costing $399 each visit.

It’s covered under Hyundai’s five-year/unlimited kilometre warranty with 12-month complimentary roadside assist, and is on sale and in dealerships now.

2021 Hyundai Palisade Australian pricing

Palisade petrol 2WD - $60,000

Palisade diesel AWD - $64,000

Palisade Highlander petrol 2WD - $71,000

Palisade Highlander diesel AWD - $75,000

All prices listed exclude on-road costs.