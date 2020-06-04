Ian Callum, Pete Brock to collaborate on electric C2 Corvette

Car designers Ian Callum and Peter Brock will work together on a modern day remake of the C2 Chevrolet Corvette with a 1500kW battery-electric powertrain.

Of course, it’s not 'our' Peter Brock, but rather Pete Brock – as he's better known, the famed American car designer and motorsport legend that penned the Shelby Cobra Daytona and original Corvette Stingray.

The two will collaborate on the design of the project, which will be built by Irish company Studio Ava.

A teaser design sketch (top) is all that can be seen of the new electric classic, showing a split rear window faithful to the original C2 Corvette, accentuated rear haunches and an elongated bonnet.

The Ava Stingray – which is also colloquially known as "The Hyperclassic" – promises hyper-modern pace, power and performance enveloped in the body and soul of a classic, thanks to an electric powertrain.

Little is known about the electric underpinnings as yet, although social media posts suggest it’ll come with all-wheel-drive and offer various outputs from 900kW to over 1500kW. Studio Ava’s website reports the engineering team behind the project has experience with the Jaguar CX-75 prototype and Aston Martin Rapide-E.

Despite seeming like an upstart car manufacturer, Studio Ava has already converted a Ferrari 308 to electric power which it’s shown off on its Twitter page.

The Ava Stingray might sound like yet another classic car EV conversion, though this project is akin to Ian Callum's modern re-make of his own Aston Martin Vanquish design.

Further details of the project are to be revealed later in February, but it’s expected Ava Studio will produce a limited run with “each car’s creation embodying the unique personality of its owner.” Sounds expensive.