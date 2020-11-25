Larger battery cells have been equipped to plug-in hybrid variants of the Audi Q5 SUV, A6 and A7 sedans allowing a longer all-electric range.

So far, none are available in Australia, with Audi's local arm focused on a rollout of pure-electric models rather than the mere electrification of petrol models.

European buyers will see the trio receive a new 17.9kWh battery instead of the previous 14.1kWh unit, borrowed from the larger Q8 TFSI e quattro.

This allows the Q5 TFSI e quattro to travel 61 kilometres (WLTP tested) on all-electric power – enough for the bulk of a daily return commute for most Aussies – while its Q5 Sportback sibling is set to get the increased-capacity battery too.

Read: Audi Australia shelves plug-in Q5 hybrid for e-tron

As before, the electric batteries supplement a 2.0-litre turbocharged four-cylinder engine in two tunes, offered on all three models. Combined output for the 50 TFSI e produces 219kW, and the uprated 55 TFSI e stocks 269kW of power.

Despite the battery capacity upgrade, nothing has been changed in the charging system. AC charging capacity is capped at 7.4kW, which means a full charge from empty should take around 2.5 hours.

On a household outlet, Audi says charging is more likely to take over eight hours. Fast DC charging is unavailable.

Audi is continuing its electrification efforts overseas with this latest upgrade, the three models joining a model line-up that includes plug-in hybrid versions of the A3, Q3, Q7, Q8 and A8.

Audi Australia is not likely to adopt any of the new plug-in hybrid variants locally, instead choosing to skip ahead to full electric vehicles like the Audi E-Tron and E-Tron GT.

We’ve contacted Audi's local arm for comment.

Read more: Geek Speak: What is the WLTP emissions test?