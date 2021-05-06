Subscribe
Mercedes-Benz Australia increases vehicle prices for the fourth time in 15 months

45 models receive an average price increase of 3.72 per cent

6 May 2021
James Robinson
2021 Mercedes-AMG GLE 63 S 4MATIC+

  • Price increases range from $900-$11,400
  • Exempt models include S-Class, AMG GT, CLS, B-Class
  • RRP adjustments took effect nationwide on Monday, May 3

Mercedes-Benz Australia has just increased the price on no less than 45 of its vehicles.

It represents the fourth time in just 15 months the German automaker has modified the price of its products. 

Not all models were affected, but certain variants of the A-Class, CLA, C-Class, E-Class, G-Class, GLA, GLC-Class, GLC Coupe, GLE, GLE Coupe, and GLS were all slapped with an average rise of 3.72 per cent.

2021 Mercedes-AMG GLE 63 S review

Among the biggest price increases were the GLC 200, which went from $70,300 to $75,100, the GLC 300 4MATIC (was $81,500, now $86,800), and the GLC 300 4MATIC Coupe, which will now set buyers back an extra $5800 (up from $91,100 to $96,900). 

Other models in Mercedes’s product line-up to get a price increase include the Mercedes-AMG G 63, which rose from $289,900 to $299,000, and the Mercedes-AMG GLE 63 S 4MATIC+, which was boosted from $220,600 to $230,400.

Mercedes-Benz AMG G63 off-road

And unlike the last price adjustment which occurred in March, this most recent one hasn’t seen any models fall in cost. 

A spokesperson for Mercedes-Benz Australia has confirmed these price changes, but could not offer any further details.

"Although we cannot comment in specific detail about how vehicle pricing is determined, I can confirm price increases have been applied across a number of Mercedes-Benz models. Pricing and specification of each vehicle variant are adjusted individually and affected by different factors," the spokesperson said. 

