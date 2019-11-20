MG will flesh out its new HS line-up in August this year, adding a third variant to the five-seat, five-door mid-sized SUV range.

The brand’s newest car has been in the market since the beginning of 2020, built around the premise of half-decent specs and an attractive price point.

It’s been a pretty reasonable start for the MG HS sales-wise, with a shade over 800 cars finding homes so far in 2020 – no mean feat given the carnage of the COVID-19 sales slump that’s afflicting the industry.

By way of comparison, the runaway leader in the category, the Toyota RAV4, has 2345 sales to its name for the same period.

Currently, the entry-level Vibe retails for $29,990, with a drive-away price of $30,990. The now mid-level Excite, sells for $32,990 retail and a sharp drive-away price of $33,990.

A seven-year, unlimited-kilometre warranty is included, along with seven years’ roadside assistance.

Pricing for the new top variant, which is known as the Essence (below), hasn’t been revealed, but it will use the same 124kW/250Nm 1.5-litre turbocharged four-cylinder engine that drives the front wheels via a seven-speed dual-clutch gearbox.

LED daytime running lamps are standard on all cars, while the Excite and Essence score LED headlights as standard, along with 18-inch rims that replace 17s on the Vibe.

The HS Essence gains a sunroof, a 360-degree parking camera, a red interior option and a different seating design.

All cars offer leatherette upholstery, automatic headlights, keyless entry and pushbutton start, LED interior lights, rear vents and twin chargers and two ISOFIX baby seat mounts.

The dashboard scores a digital centre screen to complement traditional twin dials, while a 10.1-inch multimedia system offers Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Rain-sensing windscreen wipers are standard on the Excite and Essence, along with satellite navigation and an electric tailgate.

While pricing hasn’t been announced for the new model, we’d estimate that the Essence will cost around $35,000 driveaway, but we’ll have to wait for a month or so before that’s confirmed.