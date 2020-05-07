Mini appears set to become the latest brand to commit to dropping all petrol and diesel engines by 2030 in favour of electric power; with an official announcement expected within days.

According to Automotive News, which cites numerous Mini and BMW insiders as its source, the British marque will roll out its last-ever internal combustion engine update in 2025. Around one half of its sales are expected to be electric by 2027, one of the people said.

It was purported Mini will only produce electric-powered products from 2030 onwards. BMW CEO Oliver Zipse is expected to share the news alongside its annual report later this week.

If so, Mini would fall in-line with other brands including Bentley, Jaguar and Volvo, which have all recently confirmed plans to shun combustion engines by 2030.

So too, a number of countries are planning to ban the sale of new internal combustion-engined cars by 2030. These bans no doubt would have factored into companies’ decisions to go all-electric.

The decision for Mini to turn to all-EV powertrains isn’t such a leap; its city-bound nature and diminutive model sizes would well suit the progressive move to electric-only power.

Mini already sells an electric Cooper SE that has been on sale in Australia since July 2020, and its John Cooper Works performance division will become one of the company’s first arms to go all-EV.

Wider, BMW is planning an electric assault with its iX SUV and i4 sedan, set to rival the likes of Tesla’s Model X and Model S.

Mini’s electric future plans are expected to be detailed on March 17, 2021, as BMW CEO Oliver Zipse presents its annual group report.