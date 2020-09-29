2021 Mini Countryman Boardwalk price and specs

If there’s a brand that specialises in fashion-focused special editions, it’s Mini – and its new Countryman Boardwalk Edition is the latest addition to that catalogue.

The Mini Countryman Boardwalk arrives on the heels of last year’s curiously named Mini Convertible Sidewalk Edition, related to the ‘Sidewalk Sounds’ collaboration between Harman/Kardon and musician Owl Eyes.

The thinking behind this new Boardwalk edition’s name is less clear, but buyers are treated to the same Deep Laguna blue paint that adorns the Sidewalk, along with gloss black accents.

That look is bolstered by 18-inch alloy wheels in a ‘Pin spoke’ design crafted for this special edition, along with a fold-out ‘picnic bench’ loading sill at the rear – although this latter item has been available with the current F60-generation Countryman since it launched in 2017 (see gallery).

The Boardwalk name also appears here-and-there around the car: on the door sills, the interior passenger-side grab bar, the ‘side scuttles’ – the styling feature slash side-marker indicator home at the rear end of the front quarter panels – and along the rear corners of the roof.

Inside, Boardwalk buyers are treated to heated front seats and, on the sporting Cooper S version of the Boardwalk edition, a John Cooper Works Sport steering wheel.

As noted above, the Boardwalk is available in two forms: the three-cylinder turbo petrol 100kW/220Nm Cooper Countryman Boardwalk and the warmed-up four-cylinder turbo petrol 141kW/280Nm Cooper S Countryman Boardwalk. Pricing for both is outlined below.

The Cooper Boardwalk is priced at $52,000 and the Cooper S Boardwalk at $58,500 – both prices excluding on-road costs.

