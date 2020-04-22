Despite the challenges of the time, Skoda has managed to push on with the launch of its vital new Scala hatchback.

Previewed in October 2018 with a flying visit by the Vision RS concept, the five-seat, five-door Skoda Scala goes on sale in Australia this June with prices starting at $27,990 driveway for the entry-level, six-speed manual-equipped 110TSI.

The Scala, which is a mite bigger all round than its cousin, the Volkswagen Golf, will roll out with three models in Australia, all sporting the same 110kW, 250Nm four-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine driving the front wheels.

The 110TSI entry-level car (below) can also be specced with a seven-speed dual-clutch gearbox for an extra $2000.

Skoda Scala 110TSI

There's plenty of kit for the money, too, with LED tail lights and dynamic rear indicators, 18-inch alloy wheels and tinted glass, while adaptive cruise control, an automatic tailgate, Android Auto and Apple Carplay with a wireless charger and forward collision and Lane-Assist systems included as standard.

Skoda's cool digital dash is also standard across the range, complemented by an 8.0-inch multimedia screen in the 110TSI and the $33,990 drive-away Monte Carlo (below). A larger 9.2-inch touchscreen replaces it in the Launch Edition flagship.

Skoda Scala Monte Carlo

Exterior-wise, the Monte Carlo scores black 18-inch rims and a 15mm lower ride height as well as LED headlights, as well as keyless entry, sports seats, sunroof, drive mode select and dual-zone air conditioning.

Skoda Scala Launch Edition

The range-topping Launch Edition Scala (above) has unique rims, leather-appointed trim, along with the debut of wireless Smartlink connectivity, for $35,990 drive-away.

MODEL RRP DRIVEAWAY SCALA 110TSI Manual $27,690 $26,990 SCALA 110TSI DSG $28,690 $28,990 SCALA Monte Carlo DSG $33,390 $33,990 SCALA Launch Edition DSG $34,690 $35,990

The Scala will replace the Rapid in the local line-up, and will challenge blood relative Volkswagen’s Golf, as well as hatchback front runners like the Mazda 3 and the Toyota Corolla.

Skoda brought in the star concept of its 2018 Paris motor show stand to Australia to preview the Scala hatchback. The Vision RS was flown in complete with its own minder.



The show car offered up a 180kW petrol/electric hybrid powertrain, as well as four individual race seats, Czech-made crystal LED lighting signatures and a race-style digital dash.

“The Vision RS not only shows off our new hatchback model that launches next year, but it also shows off some ideas about the RS, which we believe is an integral part of our brand,” said Skoda’s Board Member for Sales and Marketing, Alain Faveyavey, who added that Skoda’s performance arm doesn’t set out to build racetrack-bred weapons, but is designed to offer sporting overtones to everyday cars.

The Scala is 10cm longer, three centimetres wider and the same amount taller than a current Golf hatch, even though it’s built on top of the same MQB A0 chassis that underpins the newest VW Polo model.

READ NEXT: The Skoda Scala at the Paris Motor Show

At 467 litres, it’ll also have 87 more litres of luggage space behind the seats than the Golf, thanks to an extra 12mm of wheelbase length.

Other specs for the content-rich Scala will include a powered tailgate and LED lights, as well as improved driver aid technology.

An updated blind spot detection system will be able to spot objects 70m away even if they’re hidden, while its adaptive cruise control system will brake, accelerate and even steer the car at speeds well in excess of Australia’s national limits.

Meanwhile, Favey pointed to the Vision RS as a pointer to a forthcoming hot version of the Scala.

“We believe that RS is an integral part of our brand,” he said. “People who want a Skoda that’s functional and good value for money can have some sporty feelings, and want their car to have sporty looks and driving experience. This is what RS is about.”

He did rule out, however, an even hotter version of the RS line-up, similar to the separation between VW’s GTI and R lines.

“That’s where it stops for us,” he said. “RS suits what the brand stands for. Anything more than that isn’t suitable. We also have to look at it from a [Volkswagen] group point of view, where you have Volkswagen offering performance models as well.”