- New Polestar 3 SUV to be built in US
- First time for Polestar's vehicles to be manufactured outside China
- Will be built alongside EV XC90 on the same platform
Swedish automotive brand Polestar will be building its new EV SUV in the United States, set to be assembled alongside Volvo vehicles at its plant in Ridgeville, South Carolina.
The upcoming Polestar 3 will be the brand's first all-electric SUV and share a platform with the EV variant of Volvo's XC90, both being manufactured on the South Carolina assembly line for the North American market.
It marks the first time since the acquisition of Polestar by Geely that the specialist vehicles will be made outside of China – the Polestar 1 and 2 being assembled at factories in the country since 2017.
Polestar became a dedicated EV brand in 2019 after the release of the Polestar 2.
Polestar only made its first appearance on the US market this year with the Polestar 2 fastback, now deciding to base its North American operations out of the Volvo-owned Ridgeville plant due to the success of the model.
Having first taken aim at the Tesla Model 3 with the Polestar 2, the Model X-rivalling Polestar 3 will be a strong contender in its new home market according to Polestar CEO, Thomas Ingenlath.
"Polestar 3 will be built in America, for our American customers,” said Mr Ingenlath.
"I remember the great response when I first shared Polestar’s vision here in the USA and I am proud our first SUV will be manufactured in South Carolina.
"From now on, the USA is no longer an export market but a home market."
The architecture of the Polestar 3 and related Volvo EV vehicles has been designed from scratch, featuring an infotainment system based on Android Automotive, with production expected to start in 2022.
