Snapshot New Polestar 3 SUV to be built in US

First time for Polestar's vehicles to be manufactured outside China

Will be built alongside EV XC90 on the same platform

Swedish automotive brand Polestar will be building its new EV SUV in the United States, set to be assembled alongside Volvo vehicles at its plant in Ridgeville, South Carolina.

The upcoming Polestar 3 will be the brand's first all-electric SUV and share a platform with the EV variant of Volvo's XC90, both being manufactured on the South Carolina assembly line for the North American market.

It marks the first time since the acquisition of Polestar by Geely that the specialist vehicles will be made outside of China – the Polestar 1 and 2 being assembled at factories in the country since 2017.

Polestar became a dedicated EV brand in 2019 after the release of the Polestar 2.

2 The Polestar 2 was built in China and released globally this year

Polestar only made its first appearance on the US market this year with the Polestar 2 fastback, now deciding to base its North American operations out of the Volvo-owned Ridgeville plant due to the success of the model.

Having first taken aim at the Tesla Model 3 with the Polestar 2, the Model X-rivalling Polestar 3 will be a strong contender in its new home market according to Polestar CEO, Thomas Ingenlath.

"Polestar 3 will be built in America, for our American customers,” said Mr Ingenlath.