The 2021 Polestar 2 has been updated with new, cheaper single-motor variants that aim to make the Swedish EV manufacturer more competitive in key markets across the globe.

The cheapest five-door fastback – called the standard-range single-motor – will come equipped with a 64kWh battery pack, sending power to the front wheels through a front-mounted electric motor and one-speed transmission.

Power is rated at 165kW and 330Nm, and driving range is said to be between 420 and 440 kilometres, depending on conditions.

Accompanying the entry-level model is another front-wheel drive variant, the long-range single-motor.

This iteration comes equipped with the same 78kWh battery pack found in its range-topping, dual-motor sibling.

The bigger battery pack helps to produce 170kW and 330Nm, and driving range is boosted to a claimed 515-535 kilometres.

Two new option packages have also been introduced for the cheaper, front-drive fastbacks – the Plus Pack and the Pilot Pack.

Tick the option box for the Plus Back, and the Polestar 2 will come equipped with a 13-speaker Harman Kardon audio system, electric heated front seats with memory, heated rear seats, heated steering wheel, heated wipers, WeaveTech upholstery, and Black Ash deco panels.

The Plus Pack also scores a newly designed heat pump that mitigates the need for the car’s batteries to be used to maintain the cabin’s climate control.

The Pilot Pack option bequeaths the all-electric fastback with driver assistance with adaptive cruise control and pilot assist, 360-degree camera, blind-spot monitoring with steering assist, cross-traffic support with braking assist, rear-collision warning and pixel LED headlights with LED front fog lights.

The new single-motor models have been priced, in the UK, from £39,900 (A$72,000) for the smaller 64kWh battery pack, and £42,900 (A$78,000) for the larger 78kWh version.

As previously covered by WhichCar, Polestar will be launching in Australia later this year, operating separately from its sister brand, Volvo.

Aussies will be able to order the new Polestar 2 from Q4 of 2021, with deliveries beginning in early 2022.

It is presumed that the two new single-motor variants will be available for local customers, however, pricing and further details are yet to be confirmed.

Watch this space as Wheels brings you all the latest updates on Polestar.

MORE: All Polestar stories

