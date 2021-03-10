Polestar coming to Australia with standalone showrooms

Polestar, Volvo’s all-electric offshoot, has announced it will this year expand into Australia, New Zealand, Honk Kong, South Korea and Singapore.

This latest push by the Chinese-owned Swedish EV manufacturer means that by the end of 2021, it will be operating in no fewer than 18 countries globally.

“The brand is gathering real momentum, and it is great to be expanding with Polestar 2 beyond our initial global markets in China, North America and Europe,” says Thomas Ingenlath, CEO of Polestar.

In Australia, Polestar will operate as a standalone business, completely separate from its Swedish stablemate.

Samantha Johnson – Volvo Australia’s former director of business control, financial services and digital transformation – will be heading up the new operation Down Under, reporting directly to Nathan Forshaw, Polestar’s new head of the China and Asia Pacific regions.

There’s no official word yet as to when operations in Australia will get underway, however, the manufacturer is keen to make sure its entrance to these new markets is done right.

“Specific roll-out timing is at an advanced planning stage and the recruitment of key individuals has begun,” Forshaw said.

“While we are growing rapidly, we are ensuring both our organisation and processes ensure a consistent and truly Polestar experience for our customers, wherever they are based.”

However, Polestar’s five-door electric fastback, the Polestar 2, is expected to go on sale in Australia by the end of 2021, with deliveries beginning in 2022.

Buyers keen on heading into a showroom to check out the Tesla Model 3-rivalling fastback are in for a shock though, as Polestar won’t be offering a traditional automotive consumer experience like most are used to.

Instead, they’ll be opening a series of retail-esque shops, and the entire sales process will be handled online. No salesman, no heading to the dealership for a test drive – it will simply be a case of click and collect.

MORE: Polestar stories

MORE: All Volvo stories