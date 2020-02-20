Herrod Performance is set to reveal a ballistic road-going Ford Mustang specified to the desires of Supercars defending champion and champion-elect, Scott McLaughlin.

Dubbed the Scott McLaughlin Limited Edition SM17 by Herrod Performance in full, but shortened to SM17, the car is set for its full reveal tomorrow.

So far, it’s only been vaguely teased by McLaughlin on social media.

“So I've been talking to my mate Rob Herrod about creating something pretty special. Who’s with me?" read the post.

The other Herrod Mustang: Ford Mustang R-Spec driven

So far, Herrod hasn’t revealed any specific information to the public, but we’ve been given an exclusive preview of some of the car’s details ahead of its official reveal.

The SM17 is based on a 570kW/810Nm supercharged Ford Mustang, with a specific new exterior design done for McLaughlin.

The car isn't all about looks, though. A huge cooling system has been plumbed in, including what Herrod calls the largest intercooler system of its kind on the market.

McLaughlin set to go to IndyCar in 2021

The SM17 also features a completely new 3.0-litre supercharger from Whipple dubbed the Gen 5 HP 3.0, and the SM17 is the first production car in the world to run it.

The SM17 will become a limited-run vehicle, much like the Dick Johnson Limited Edition Mustang that Herrod recently devised with the racing legend.

It will also be available via selected Ford dealerships. This is due to the fact the car is approved by Ford Australia, though not actively involved in its development.

Earlier today, McLaughlin revealed another aspect of the car via a teaser video; a much louder exhaust courtesy of a Herrod Performance stainless steel cat-back system.

The SM17 Mustang will also feature a Herrod Performance-specific engine oil cooler on both manual and auto versions of the car.

McLaughlin will head to Mt Panorama next week to sign off on his 2020 championship, with his DJR Team Penske outfit keen to erase the memories of an awkward though ultimately successful 2019 Bathurst 1000 campaign.

The race may also be McLaughlin's last Supercars event before he tries his hand at an IndyCar career from next year.

Stay tuned tomorrow for the complete reveal of the car with a proper rundown right here.