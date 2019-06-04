Skoda has taken another step in driving down the cost of ownership, with a four-year servicing package now available for its cars and SUVs that are older than 12 months or that have travelled more than 15,000km.

The new deal is now offered alongside the existing choices of three- and five-year packages that are available to customers buying a new Skoda from the six-model line-up, or a nearly new vehicle that hasn’t yet had its first 15,000km service.

Costing between $1200 and $1600 depending on the model, the used car package covers all scheduled maintenance work for four years or 60,000km, and saves customers an average of 30 percent compared with a conventional servicing regime, according to Skoda.

The packs are also transferrable to a new owner if the customer chooses to sell their Skoda before all the appointments have been used.

Owners of small Rapid and Fabia hatchbacks will be charged $1200 for the plan, mid-sized vehicles Octavia and Karoq cost $1300 for the addition while the packages for the largest Superb and Kodiaq cost $1600.

Even the discontinued Yeti (below) is included for $1300.

Skoda is expecting its new deal to be popular with more than half of all new car customers already bundling either the three- or five-year plans at the point of sale.

“In our biggest new product year since entering the Australian market in 2007, this latest cost of ownership innovation is another Skoda measure intended to make European motoring affordable to more people,” said Skoda Australia director Michael Irmer.

The freshly introduced package bolts onto the Czech company’s five-year warranty - the first of its kind introduced to Australia for a European brand.

Strong sailing

The company’s efforts to boost brand appeal and perceived value appear to be working, with Skoda sales resisting the general downward trend in 2019.

It was one of a handful to report some growth while almost all others took a negative slide.

And, COVID-crisis notwithstanding, fresh hardware that's poised to launch over the next 12 months means Skoda has the potential to maintain its momentum.

Later this month the Superb Scout will land, bringing forth a go-anywhere wagon that packs luxury and car-like dynamics into SUV practicality, while in June, two spicier variants will re-launch the Karoq small SUV range.

A new Volkswagen Golf-rivalling Scala small hatchback rolls in a short time after, while a new baby Kamiq SUV rounds out July.