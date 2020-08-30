WhichCar
Powered by
  • WheelsWheels
  • MOTORMOTOR
  • 4X4 Australia4X4 Australia
  • Street MachineStreet Machine
  • Trade Unique CarsTrade Unique Cars

New Subaru Outback ad tugs on the heart strings

By James Robinson, 10 Mar 2021 Car News

25th Anniversary celebration video offers peak levels of nostalgia for Subaru fans

2021 Subaru Outback ad tugs on the heart strings

Aussie fans of Subaru are going to want to slide on the rose-tinted glasses and check out the Japanese firm’s latest ad, which celebrates the 25 Anniversary of the recently launched sixth-generation Outback SUV.

Coined “Generations of love”, the misty-eyed, nostalgic 90 seconds of video encompasses some of the manufacturer’s most iconic all-wheel drive models from the past five decades – even the humble Brumby gets a nod. 

With Starship’s hit single Nothing’s Gonna Stop Us Now setting the tone, viewers are treated to a montage meant to pull at the heartstrings, featuring clips of fabled models like the first-generation Outback and a very special “bug-eyed” WRX rally car being thrashed on dirt. 

The ad had something for every aficionado of the brand. 

"From a classic Brumby ute, actually owned by one of our own staff, to the late great Possum Bourne's Australian Rally Championship-winning WRX STI - driven in the TVC by another Subaru champ, Cody Crocker and Possum's co-driver Mark Stacey - there are some incredibly strong and emotional strands that link, to bring us right up-to-date with new Outback,” Blair Read, Subaru Australia general manager, says.

The sixth-gen Outback, now in showrooms across the country, is available in three different guises – the Outback AWD (from $39,990), the Outback AWD Sport (from $44,490) and the Outback AWD Touring (from $47,790). 

All three models come equipped with a naturally aspirated 2.5-litre boxer engine that turns out 138kW and 245Nm and powers Subaru’s X-Mode all-wheel drive system via a continuously variable transmission (CVT). 

Disappointingly for some, the new Outback range misses out on the big six petrol and turbo-charged diesel options of its predecessors, although the company's local arm says it is working to get its hands on the 194kW/375Nm turbo model available to US buyers.

Other features of the new off-road SUV include a sizeable 11.6-inch portrait-mount infotainment system, revised start/stop technology and a host of Eyesight driver assistance features that include a lane-centring function, autonomous emergency braking and steering, speed-sign recognition, lane-departure warning and prevention, blind-spot monitoring, rear-cross traffic alert and a driver-attention warning.

READ NEXT Subaru X-Mode explained

Subscribe to Australian car magazines

Subscribe to any of our motoring magazines and save up to 49%


Subscribe

 

Related cars, prices and reviews

You might also like...

Quick Car Search

Search all new cars in Australia

  1. News

  2. Reviews

1 / 1