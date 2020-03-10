While it’s unlikely that you’ve heard of Rick Treworgy’s Muscle Car City Museum in Florida, United States, in no way does that diminish the size and spectacle of this incredible 200-strong collection of muscle cars.

Every single one of these iconic General Motors machines will be auctioned later this month with no reserve after the museum shuts its doors for the last time.

It’s a robust collection full of some of the rarest and best GM cars of the last 80 years, with a heavy emphasis on the Chevrolet Corvette. The museum collection comprises more than 200 cars, is described as having more than 65,000 horsepower and is found inside an ex-Walmart shopping centre.

Treworgy made his fortune in commercial real estate, and has collected muscle cars ever since his first acquisition at the age of 14. He often bought placeholders of cars until he found the right example.

The museum they're housed in includes a work shop, showroom and 50s-style diner.

There are more than 80 Corvettes alone, including 20 examples of varying colours from Treworgy’s favourite year, 1967. Impalas, Chevelles, El Caminos, Novas, the list goes on – many of them the most desirable examples of each model.

Camaros are well-represented too; the two very desirable 1969 Camaro ZL1 COPOs are a highlight. Intended as more powerful street legal versions of the normal Camaro, they were sold through a special back-door dealership-style arrangement. They’re some of the most highly-coveted classic Camaro specifications on the used market today.

Many of the cars in the collection present in concours condition to the naked eye, though they have been preserved as museum examples. Auction house Mecum Auctions warns that most will need some restorative work before being unleashed on the road.

A dwindling number of visitors to the museum and the snowball effect of Covid-19 prompted Treworgy to sell his collection, though he’ll keep a small number of cars for personal use in retirement.

The auction will be held on-site on January 22-23, 2021.

Images: Rod Authority, Mecum Auctions

