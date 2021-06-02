Snapshot Toyota releases app to directly rent new cars in Australia

Rates start from under $10 an hour

Melbourne CBD and Victorian Toyota dealers first to implement system

Toyota has launched an app, developed in-house, which allows people to rent its cars directly from it in Australia for the first time.

The Kinto Rent app has been in Europe since the start of 2020 but will now make its Australian debut in Melbourne's CBD and the nearby suburb of Carlton, plus through Toyota dealers in the Victorian towns of Seymour and Kilmore.

Operating from a smartphone app, users can book and access almost every Toyota model from as little as $9.10 per hour (plus 30c per km) for the Prius c Hybrid.

Daily and weekly rates are available too, starting at $63 (plus 27c per km) for a 24-hour period or $294 (plus 18c per km) over seven days.

Vehicles like the Corolla, Camry, Kluger, HiAce and HiLux plus more are available, though LandCruisers and Supras are sadly not.

As Kinto is part of Toyota Finance Australia, all bookings include comprehensive insurance with the ability to change excess, as well as 24/7 roadside assistance.

Toyota Australia's Vice President of Sales, Marketing and Franchise Operations, Sean Hanley, said Kinto is part of Toyota's transition from car company towards to wider transportation provider.



"Kinto is the next best thing to owning your own car because it is simple and affordable to book and drive the latest Toyota vehicles, including our popular hybrid models," Mr Hanley said.



"Kinto is part of our strategy to transition from a car company to a mobility company by providing new transport-related services to people across Australia.



"This innovative brand will allow us to respond to emerging customer needs and mobility requirements which go beyond our traditional business model.



"Kinto will offer services to support Toyota's aim of being the mobility provider of choice for all types of customers."

More information plus a breakdown of cars and costs can be found on the Kinto website.

