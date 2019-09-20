More details emerge about LandCruiser

Set to score Toyota's most popular diesel engine

LandCruiser debut delayed

It’s said that good things come to those who wait, and for Toyota LandCruiser fans, it’s definitely been a long one.

Reports from Japan suggest that we’ll have to wait a little longer to see the new Toyota LandCruiser 300 Series, though, and that it will come with a diesel engine… though not one ’Cruiser users might relate to.

The LandCruiser 300, which is known internally at Toyota as an LC300, has been delayed by about a year, according to reports on Japan’s bestcarweb, which means that it’ll be 12 years between the launch of the Toyota LandCruiser 200 Series and the latest iteration.

Given the state of the automotive world at the moment, a delay isn’t unexpected. Toyota, however, is faring better than other carmakers, with all of its Japanese plants still operational.

MORE Limited edition LandCruiser 200 marks end of V8 era

Earlier reports have revealed that the new LandCruiser will roll on a new version of Toyota’s global platform that’s been designed specifically for 4x4 applications, while a more sharply designed exterior will come within a handful of millimetres in size in all directions as the 200 Series.

It’s also expected to retain a third row of seats, and to pick up advanced driver aids like unintended acceleration mitigation, advanced passenger and cyclist detection and level two autonomous driving capability.

It will also undoubtedly also offer a high degree of electronic trickery in its 4x4 drivetrain.

Toyota LandCruiser 200 Series will survive until 2021

Most interesting of all, though, is the assertion that the LandCruiser will adopt Toyota’s 1GD-FTV 2.8-litre four-cylinder diesel engine, along with a six-speed automatic transmission.

The 1GD-FTV is used in the Prado, HiLux, Fortuner and HiAce, and if it does indeed make its way under the bonnet of the LC300, it would mark the first time since the 60 Series that the Toyota LandCruiser would have a four-cylinder diesel engine.

MORE Toyota's diesel DPF dramas land it in court

While Toyota is not commenting on the speculation, adding the four-cylinder diesel from the Prado makes a lot of sense. Despite its popularity with its fans, the LandCruiser is not a big seller for Toyota, so developing a new, more powerful diesel that meets Euro 6 emissions standards isn’t really an option – and its current turbodiesel V8 is rapidly running out of time on an emissions front.

The four-cylinder’s 130kW and 450Nm outputs are down on the current V8’s numbers of 200kW/600Nm, and while overall kerb weights might fall in favour the LC300, expect the four-potter to burn more diesel than the Prado and HiLux thanks to the extra mass of the 300.

Will the Toyota LandCruiser 300 Series still tow 3500kg like the 200 Series (above)? We reckon so, but it will come at the expense of payload capacity.

Toyota is not commenting on specifics, with local sources saying only that there is “a lot of speculation out there about this model, especially from Japanese media.”

One thing is certain, though – we’re keen to cut through the speculation!

